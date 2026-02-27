Anzeige
AMTD Digital Reports Full Year Results with 565.7% Increase in Revenue, 132.7% Increase in Net Income, and 280.2% Increase in Net Assets

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company") (NYSE: HKD), a NYSE-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with summary highlights below:

  • Total Revenue increased by 565.7% from US$20.4 million to US$136.1 million
  • Total Net Income increased by 132.7% from US$41.7 million to US$97.0 million
  • Total Assets amounted to US$955.4 million (US$7.57/share)
  • Net asset value amounted to US$603.7 million (US$4.78/share)

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Office at [email protected] .

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office
AMTD Digital Inc.
EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD Digital

© 2026 PR Newswire
