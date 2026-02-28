Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2026) - The Art Deco Freak, the renovation and design firm led by Lauren Papa, today announced the launch of a new 2026 revitalization initiative focused on acquiring and transforming distressed residential properties in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Los Angeles, California. The expansion marks a strategic growth phase for the company, introducing a structured pipeline of restoration projects aimed at preserving architectural character while increasing quality housing inventory in historically rich neighborhoods across both cities.





At the heart of The Art Deco Freak is Lauren Papa, a creative force whose life journey blends artistry, compassion, and entrepreneurial spirit. Born and raised in Long Island, New York, and influenced by the vibrant energy of Southern California, Lauren Papa brings a unique cross-country perspective to every property she reimagines.

The Art Deco Freak specializes in breathing new life into neglected homes. Each project begins with potential and ends with transformation. From distressed properties to design-forward residences, Lauren Papa ensures that every renovation is more than cosmetic-it is intentional, personal, and community-minded. Her work revitalizes neighborhoods while creating meaningful value for homeowners and investors alike.

"My designs stand out because they're personal," says Lauren Papa. "Every project marries function with flair, breathing new life into spaces while preserving their soul. It's not just renovation-it's a reimagining of what home means."

As a solo renovator, Lauren Papa is deeply involved in every phase of the process-from conceptualization to completion. This hands-on approach ensures that each detail reflects a seamless blend of history and modernity. The Art Deco Freak's signature style captures architectural character while incorporating contemporary design elements that meet the needs of today's homeowners.

Every project tells a story. What begins as a forgotten structure evolves into a vibrant living space that feels both timeless and fresh. Through smart design, craftsmanship, and an intuitive eye for potential, Lauren Papa reveals hidden beauty in places others may overlook. The company's growing portfolio and striking before-and-after transformations highlight this commitment to excellence and reinvention.

Beyond renovation, Lauren Papa's life reflects the same spirit of transformation and purpose that defines The Art Deco Freak. A mother of five, including a child with special needs, her devotion to family anchors her work. Her creative journey extends beyond design into music and philanthropy. Through her "Who's Your Papa" concert series-where Grammy-winning songs are reimagined with her artistic touch-Lauren Papa has supported the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, channeling her talents into meaningful impact.

This same heart-centered philosophy informs her approach to homes. Each property is treated not merely as a structure, but as a future backdrop for family memories, resilience, and joy. Whether working in Pittsburgh's character-rich neighborhoods or the eclectic communities of Los Angeles, Lauren Papa approaches every renovation with compassion, creativity, and respect for the space's inherent story.

The Art Deco Freak stands as more than a renovation company-it is a creative movement grounded in authenticity and vision. By transforming distressed properties into distinctive homes, Lauren Papa is helping redefine what revitalization looks like in today's real estate landscape.

Homeowners, investors, and community members are invited to explore The Art Deco Freak's portfolio of transformations and witness firsthand how forgotten spaces are turned into extraordinary homes.

