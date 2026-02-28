Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2026) - The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs announces its 2026 application cycle, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to apply for a prestigious academic award designed to recognize and support the next generation of business innovators. Founded in honor of Thomas Mollick, co-founder of Rx Development, the scholarship reflects a sustained commitment to innovation, integrity, and community-driven leadership.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/285257_b9f93874540cb8c4_001full.jpg

The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is established to inspire undergraduate students who demonstrate initiative, creativity, and resilience in pursuing entrepreneurial ventures. Thomas Mollick draws from his own journey as a business student at Assumption University and his experience building healthcare service enterprises to create a program that supports students at a pivotal stage in their development. Thomas Mollick believes that early recognition and financial support can accelerate promising ideas into meaningful ventures.

Open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges and universities, the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs seeks applicants who show a clear interest in or active pursuit of entrepreneurship. Candidates are required to submit an original essay of 500 to 1,000 words responding to the prompt:

"Describe your entrepreneurial journey so far-whether it is a business launched, an idea in development, or the vision that drives long-term goals. What problem is being solved, and why does it matter? How is lasting impact envisioned as a future founder?"

Submissions must be written in English and provided as a PDF or Word document. Essays are evaluated based on originality, clarity of vision, passion for entrepreneurship, and quality of writing. Plagiarism or AI-generated content results in disqualification, reinforcing the scholarship's commitment to authenticity and integrity-values that define Thomas Mollick's professional philosophy.

Each year, one outstanding student receives a one-time award of $1,000. While modest in scale, the scholarship is structured to reduce financial barriers and allow recipients to focus more intently on developing ventures, refining strategies, and pursuing academic excellence. The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs prioritizes students who demonstrate not only ambition but also thoughtful problem-solving and community awareness.

The application deadline for the 2026 cycle is September 15, 2026. The selected recipient will be announced on October 15, 2026. The scholarship is not geographically restricted and welcomes applications from eligible undergraduate students nationwide.

Thomas Mollick establishes this initiative with a mission to provide recognition, resources, and encouragement to student founders at the beginning of their professional journeys. The vision behind the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs centers on fostering a future in which determined and principled entrepreneurs receive meaningful support as they transform ideas into sustainable enterprises. Innovation, strategic thinking, hard work, and community engagement remain core pillars of the program.

By highlighting student initiative and rewarding clear entrepreneurial vision, the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs continues to build a legacy grounded in real-world experience and forward-looking leadership. Thomas Mollick maintains that many successful ventures begin with a single decisive step-often shaped by thoughtful reflection and disciplined execution.

Undergraduate students interested in applying are encouraged to review full eligibility guidelines and submission details through the official website.

