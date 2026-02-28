DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 28-Feb-2026 / 10:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices DATE: February 27, 2026 The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of February 27,2026 are given in the table below. Underlying Warrant Underlying Benchmark Maturity Short Code Long Code ISIN asset type type Multiplier maturity settlement Price value UDGEF.V USDC2702260046.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04460 USTTGB Call 1 43,84 0,00 UDGEG.V USDC2702260046.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04478 USTTGB Call 1 43,84 0,00 UDGEH.V USDC2702260047.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04486 USTTGB Call 1 43,84 0,00 UDGEI.V USDC2702260047.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04494 USTTGB Call 1 43,84 0,00 UDGEJ.V USDC2702260048.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04502 USTTGB Call 1 43,84 0,00 UDGUD.V USDP2702260046.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04510 USTTGB Put 1 43,84 2,16 UDGUE.V USDP2702260045.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04528 USTTGB Put 1 43,84 1,66 UDGUF.V USDP2702260045.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04536 USTTGB Put 1 43,84 1,16 UDGUG.V USDP2702260044.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04544 USTTGB Put 1 43,84 0,66 UDGUH.V USDP2702260044.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04551 USTTGB Put 1 43,84 0,16 EXGDZ.V EUUSXC2702260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04767 EUSTGB Call 1 1,18 0,89 EXGEA.V EUUSXC2702260001.17TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04775 EUSTGB Call 1 1,18 0,46 EXGEB.V EUUSXC2702260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04783 EUSTGB Call 1 1,18 0,02 EXGEC.V EUUSXC2702260001.19TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04791 EUSTGB Call 1 1,18 0,00 EXGED.V EUUSXC2702260001.20TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04809 EUSTGB Call 1 1,18 0,00 EXGUA.V EUUSXP2702260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04817 EUSTGB Put 1 1,18 0,00 EXGUB.V EUUSXP2702260001.17TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04825 EUSTGB Put 1 1,18 0,00 EXGUC.V EUUSXP2702260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04833 EUSTGB Put 1 1,18 0,00 EXGUD.V EUUSXP2702260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04841 EUSTGB Put 1 1,18 0,00 EXGUE.V EUUSXP2702260001.14TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04858 EUSTGB Put 1 1,18 0,00 AXGAO.V XAUSXC2702264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05145 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.224,74 10,73 AXGAP.V XAUSXC2702264100.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05152 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.224,74 9,85 AXGAR.V XAUSXC2702264200.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05160 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.224,74 8,98 AXGAS.V XAUSXC2702264300.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05178 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.224,74 8,10 AXGAT.V XAUSXC2702264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05186 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.224,74 6,35 AXGAU.V XAUSXC2702264700.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05194 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.224,74 4,60 AXGAV.V XAUSXC2702264900.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05202 XAUTGB Call 0,0002 5.224,74 2,84 AXGPO.V XAUSXP2702264200.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05210 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.224,74 0,00 AXGPP.V XAUSXP2702264100.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05228 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.224,74 0,00 AXGPR.V XAUSXP2702264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05236 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.224,74 0,00 AXGPS.V XAUSXP2702263900.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05244 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.224,74 0,00 AXGPT.V XAUSXP2702263800.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05251 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.224,74 0,00 AXGPU.V XAUSXP2702263700.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05269 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.224,74 0,00 AXGPV.V XAUSXP2702263600.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05277 XAUTGB Put 0,0002 5.224,74 0,00 AGGAO.V AGUSDC2702260046.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05525 AGUTGB Call 0,02 91,74 40,07 AGGAP.V AGUSDC2702260048.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05533 AGUTGB Call 0,02 91,74 38,32 AGGAR.V AGUSDC2702260050.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05541 AGUTGB Call 0,02 91,74 36,57 AGGAS.V AGUSDC2702260052.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05558 AGUTGB Call 0,02 91,74 34,81 AGGAT.V AGUSDC2702260054.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05566 AGUTGB Call 0,02 91,74 33,06 AGGAU.V AGUSDC2702260056.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05574 AGUTGB Call 0,02 91,74 31,31 AGGAV.V AGUSDC2702260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05582 AGUTGB Call 0,02 91,74 27,81 AGGPK.V AGUSDP2702260048.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05590 AGUTGB Put 0,02 91,74 0,00 AGGPL.V AGUSDP2702260046.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05608 AGUTGB Put 0,02 91,74 0,00 AGGPM.V AGUSDP2702260044.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05616 AGUTGB Put 0,02 91,74 0,00 AGGPN.V AGUSDP2702260042.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05624 AGUTGB Put 0,02 91,74 0,00 AGGPO.V AGUSDP2702260040.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05632 AGUTGB Put 0,02 91,74 0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on March 4,2026

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

