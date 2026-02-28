Anzeige
Samstag, 28.02.2026

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 08:04
3,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0603,18011:58
Dow Jones News
28.02.2026 11:45 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
28-Feb-2026 / 10:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
 
DATE: February 27, 2026 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
February 27,2026 are given in the table below. 

                              Underlying Warrant      Underlying Benchmark  Maturity 
Short Code  Long Code            ISIN     asset type type  Multiplier maturity settlement  Price 
                                             value 
 
 
UDGEF.V    USDC2702260046.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04460 USTTGB   Call  1     43,84         0,00 
 
UDGEG.V    USDC2702260046.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04478 USTTGB   Call  1     43,84         0,00 
 
UDGEH.V    USDC2702260047.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04486 USTTGB   Call  1     43,84         0,00 
 
UDGEI.V    USDC2702260047.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04494 USTTGB   Call  1     43,84         0,00 
 
UDGEJ.V    USDC2702260048.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04502 USTTGB   Call  1     43,84         0,00 
 
UDGUD.V    USDP2702260046.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04510 USTTGB   Put   1     43,84         2,16 
 
UDGUE.V    USDP2702260045.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04528 USTTGB   Put   1     43,84         1,66 
 
UDGUF.V    USDP2702260045.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04536 USTTGB   Put   1     43,84         1,16 
 
UDGUG.V    USDP2702260044.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04544 USTTGB   Put   1     43,84         0,66 
 
UDGUH.V    USDP2702260044.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN04551 USTTGB   Put   1     43,84         0,16 
 
EXGDZ.V    EUUSXC2702260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04767 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,18         0,89 
 
EXGEA.V    EUUSXC2702260001.17TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04775 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,18         0,46 
 
EXGEB.V    EUUSXC2702260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04783 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,18         0,02 
 
EXGEC.V    EUUSXC2702260001.19TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04791 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,18         0,00 
 
EXGED.V    EUUSXC2702260001.20TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04809 EUSTGB   Call  1     1,18         0,00 
 
EXGUA.V    EUUSXP2702260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04817 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,18         0,00 
 
EXGUB.V    EUUSXP2702260001.17TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04825 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,18         0,00 
 
EXGUC.V    EUUSXP2702260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04833 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,18         0,00 
 
EXGUD.V    EUUSXP2702260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04841 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,18         0,00 
 
EXGUE.V    EUUSXP2702260001.14TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04858 EUSTGB   Put   1     1,18         0,00 
 
AXGAO.V    XAUSXC2702264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05145 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.224,74       10,73 
 
AXGAP.V    XAUSXC2702264100.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05152 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.224,74       9,85 
 
AXGAR.V    XAUSXC2702264200.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05160 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.224,74       8,98 
 
AXGAS.V    XAUSXC2702264300.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05178 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.224,74       8,10 
 
AXGAT.V    XAUSXC2702264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05186 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.224,74       6,35 
 
AXGAU.V    XAUSXC2702264700.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05194 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.224,74       4,60 
 
AXGAV.V    XAUSXC2702264900.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05202 XAUTGB   Call  0,0002   5.224,74       2,84 
 
AXGPO.V    XAUSXP2702264200.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05210 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.224,74       0,00 
 
AXGPP.V    XAUSXP2702264100.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05228 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.224,74       0,00 
 
AXGPR.V    XAUSXP2702264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05236 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.224,74       0,00 
 
AXGPS.V    XAUSXP2702263900.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05244 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.224,74       0,00 
 
AXGPT.V    XAUSXP2702263800.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05251 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.224,74       0,00 
 
AXGPU.V    XAUSXP2702263700.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05269 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.224,74       0,00 
 
AXGPV.V    XAUSXP2702263600.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN05277 XAUTGB   Put   0,0002   5.224,74       0,00 
 
AGGAO.V    AGUSDC2702260046.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05525 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    91,74         40,07 
 
AGGAP.V    AGUSDC2702260048.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05533 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    91,74         38,32 
 
AGGAR.V    AGUSDC2702260050.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05541 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    91,74         36,57 
 
AGGAS.V    AGUSDC2702260052.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05558 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    91,74         34,81 
 
AGGAT.V    AGUSDC2702260054.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05566 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    91,74         33,06 
 
AGGAU.V    AGUSDC2702260056.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05574 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    91,74         31,31 
 
AGGAV.V    AGUSDC2702260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05582 AGUTGB   Call  0,02    91,74         27,81 
 
AGGPK.V    AGUSDP2702260048.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05590 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    91,74         0,00 
 
AGGPL.V    AGUSDP2702260046.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05608 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    91,74         0,00 
 
AGGPM.V    AGUSDP2702260044.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05616 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    91,74         0,00 
 
AGGPN.V    AGUSDP2702260042.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05624 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    91,74         0,00 
 
AGGPO.V    AGUSDP2702260040.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN05632 AGUTGB   Put   0,02    91,74         0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on March 4,2026

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 419554 
EQS News ID:  2283316 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2283316&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2026 05:12 ET (10:12 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
