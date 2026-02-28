Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wegweisende News: NurExone - Pionier der regenerativen neuronalen Medizin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture: MEWA Launches the First Saudi Water Week Next April to Shape the Future of the Water Sector Regionally and Globally

MEWA Launches the First Saudi Water Week Next April

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2026 / The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture will inaugurate the first Saudi Water Week during the second week of April. This premier national and international forum will convene policymakers, specialists, researchers, private sector entities, and relevant water sector organizations from both within Saudi Arabia and internationally. This initiative underscores the Ministry's sustained commitment to bolstering water security, reinforcing the sustainable governance of water resources, and fostering scientific research and innovation within this critical sector.

The Ministry clarified that the Saudi Water Week will feature several specialized events, including the Arab Water Forum and the Second Stakeholders Meeting for the World Water Forum 2027, in addition to detailed presentations of the achievements of the water sector in the Kingdom and other national sectors.

The organization of Saudi Water Week comes as an extension of the Kingdom's leading role in developing the water system locally, regionally, and internationally. It aims to enhance the exchange of experiences, discuss common challenges, review practical solutions and modern technologies, and support partnerships and quality investments in the water sector, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Saudi Water Week is expected to receive widespread media attention at the local, regional, and international levels, due to its strategic importance and the vital issues it raises concerning the future of water, its sustainability, and its role in supporting comprehensive development and quality of life.

It is noted that the World Water Forum 2027, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, is the world's largest event in water issues, with broad participation from countries, international organizations, and experts. The second stakeholders meeting of the World Water Forum, held within the Saudi Water Week, is seen as one of the pivotal stations in the preparatory path for this global event, reflecting the Kingdom's advanced position and its influential role in leading international efforts to address water challenges and enhance global cooperation in this field.

For Registration:
https://swweek.mewa.gov.sa

Contact Information:
Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)
info@mewa.gov.sa
0112038888

SOURCE: Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/mewa-launches-the-first-saudi-water-week-next-april-to-shape-the-future-of-the-water-sec-1142509

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.