Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture: MEWA Launches the First Saudi Water Week Next April to Shape the Future of the Water Sector Regionally and Globally

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2026 / The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture will inaugurate the first Saudi Water Week during the second week of April. This premier national and international forum will convene policymakers, specialists, researchers, private sector entities, and relevant water sector organizations from both within Saudi Arabia and internationally. This initiative underscores the Ministry's sustained commitment to bolstering water security, reinforcing the sustainable governance of water resources, and fostering scientific research and innovation within this critical sector.

The Ministry clarified that the Saudi Water Week will feature several specialized events, including the Arab Water Forum and the Second Stakeholders Meeting for the World Water Forum 2027, in addition to detailed presentations of the achievements of the water sector in the Kingdom and other national sectors.

The organization of Saudi Water Week comes as an extension of the Kingdom's leading role in developing the water system locally, regionally, and internationally. It aims to enhance the exchange of experiences, discuss common challenges, review practical solutions and modern technologies, and support partnerships and quality investments in the water sector, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Saudi Water Week is expected to receive widespread media attention at the local, regional, and international levels, due to its strategic importance and the vital issues it raises concerning the future of water, its sustainability, and its role in supporting comprehensive development and quality of life.

It is noted that the World Water Forum 2027, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, is the world's largest event in water issues, with broad participation from countries, international organizations, and experts. The second stakeholders meeting of the World Water Forum, held within the Saudi Water Week, is seen as one of the pivotal stations in the preparatory path for this global event, reflecting the Kingdom's advanced position and its influential role in leading international efforts to address water challenges and enhance global cooperation in this field.

