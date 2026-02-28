Advancecon Holdings Berhad: Advancecon Returns to Full-Year Profitability with RM423.1 Million Revenue in FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2026 / Advancecon Holdings Berhad (????????) ("Advancecon" or "the Group") (Bursa:5281), an established provider of earthworks and civil engineering services in Malaysia, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), marking the Group's return to full-year profitability following steady operational improvements and consistent project execution.

For the quarter under review, the Group recorded revenue of RM105.6 million, representing an increase of 5.0% compared to RM100.5 million in the corresponding quarter last year ("Q4 FY2024"). Profit attributable to owners of the Company stood at RM3.1 million, compared to a loss of RM3.6 million previously. The improved performance was primarily attributable to continued strong project execution and improved operational efficiency from the Group's core Construction and Support Services segment.

On a full-year basis, Advancecon recorded revenue of RM423.1 million, representing an increase of 10.4% from RM383.2 million in FY2024. The Group reported a profit attributable to owners of RM6.7 million, compared to a loss of RM22.7 million in the previous year. This reflects a successful turnaround driven by improved operational performance, cost optimisation efforts, and more disciplined project management across its business segments.

Notably, FY2025 also marked an important milestone for the Group, with Advancecon delivering four consecutive quarters of profit attributable to owners of the Company during the financial year. This reflects greater operational stability and consistency following measures undertaken to strengthen execution and improve overall efficiency. The Group's consistent quarterly profit performance reflects a structurally stronger and more sustainable earnings base.

As at 31 December 2025 , Advancecon's outstanding order book stood at approximately RM756 million , compared to RM673 million as at 31 December 2024 . This improvement has been supported by a series of strong contract wins secured over the past six months, with the Group securing new contracts totalling approximately RM229.5 million, reflecting continued participation in infrastructure and development projects. The order book provides ongoing work visibility for the Group's core construction activities. With a strengthened order book of approximately RM756 million and continued contract momentum, the Group is well-positioned to deliver sustained earnings growth over the next 24 months. The current order book provides strong earnings visibility through FY2027, underpinned by active participation in infrastructure and development projects.

Mdm. Phum Boon Eng, Managing Director of Advancecon Holdings Berhad , said: "We are encouraged by the Group's return to full-year profitability and the consistency achieved over the past four quarters. This milestone marks not just a turnaround, but the beginning of Advancecon's next growth phase, as well as, the collective efforts of our team in strengthening execution, improving efficiency, and maintaining discipline in project delivery. With a strengthened order book we are confident in delivering sustainable earnings growth and long-term value for our stakeholders. We remain focused on operational stability and prudent project selection as we continue to carry out our existing works."

Advancecon's Construction and Support Services segment remained the primary contributor to revenue and profitability, supported by ongoing infrastructure and township development projects. The Group's quarry operations under Spring Energy Resources Berhad and its renewable energy segment also continued to contribute to the Group's overall operations.

Advancecon's renewable energy subsidiary continues to operate its solar assets, including a 37.7MWp large-scale solar farm in Kuala Langat, Selangor, which commenced operations in November 2024, as well as rooftop solar installations.

Separately, the Group's joint development with Perak Corporation Berhad for the Silver Valley Technology Park in Perak remains part of its longer-term business activities, and represents a key long-term value creation platform for the Group, with significant earnings potential as development progresses over its multi-phase rollout.

Malaysia's construction sector continues to be supported by infrastructure and development activities across both public and private sectors. The Group remains focused on its core competencies in earthworks and civil engineering while continuing to execute its existing projects. The Group is also well-positioned to benefit from increasing infrastructure investments, industrial expansion, and renewable energy development in Malaysia, which collectively support sustained construction activity across key growth corridors.

Despite ongoing cost pressures arising from regulatory changes and industry competition, the Group's improving financial position, strengthening order book, and consistent operational execution provide a solid foundation for continued growth. Management remains confident that Advancecon is well-positioned to build on its turnaround momentum and deliver sustainable earnings improvement in the coming financial year.

ABOUT ADVANCECON HOLDINGS BERHAD

Founded in 1990, Advancecon is primarily involved in the provision of earthworks and civil engineering services in Malaysia, as well as related support services such as the sale of construction materials, hiring of machinery, and ad-hoc general construction services. The Group was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia on 10 July 2017.

Advancecon's wide range of earthworks services encompass excavation and fill, rock-blasting, ground treatment works, erosion and sediment control plan, as well as compaction and surface finishing processes. On the civil engineering services front, Advancecon specializes in road works, drainage works, bridge construction, water supply works, and sewerage works.

To date, Advancecon has undertaken earthworks and civil engineering works for notable projects nationwide, including various township developments such as Bandar Setia Alam, Setia EcoHill, Setia Eco Gardens, Eco Majestic and Tropicana Aman, as well as infrastructure projects in relation to the construction of highways and railway such as West Coast Expressway (WCE), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Trumpet Interchange and Ecohill Link connected to Lebuhraya Kajang Seremban (LEKAS) Highway and East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

In 2019, Advancecon also established a renewable energy subsidiary, Advancecon Solar Sdn Bhd, which will undertake the development and/or operations of power generation from solar and other renewable energy projects. It currently owns revenue-generating rooftop solar assets of more than 1.2MWp and also a 37.7MWp large-scale solar farm in Kuala Langat, Selangor which commenced operation on 8 November 2024.

In 2021, Advancecon further completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Spring Energy Resources Berhad ("Spring Energy"), which is an integrated quarry operation management and service provider involved in contract quarry operations, provision, marketing and management of quarry products, related advisory services, as well as the undertaking of quarry-related earthworks and civil engineering works.

In 2024, Advancecon entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Perak Corporation Berhad to develop Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) on an 816-acre land in Kanthan, Perak, with an estimated Gross Development Value of RM1.0 billion, which is envisioned to be a state-of-the-art industrial park.

