OCR Group Berhad Delivers Strong Q4 FY2025 Profit Surge with PBT Rising 69.1% YoY to RM6.2 Million

PETALING JAYA, MY / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2026 / OCR Group Berhad ("OCR" or the "Group"), an integrated real estate company specialising in property development and project management, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), recording revenue of RM71.7 million and profit before tax ("PBT") of RM6.2 million, reflecting a strong rebound in operational performance driven by accelerated construction progress and improved project billings.

For the current quarter, revenue surged significantly to RM71.7 million compared to RM4.0 million in Q4 FY2024, supported primarily by progress recognition from Residensi Akasia (Kyra Collection) in Shah Alam under the Rumah Selangorku scheme, alongside completed units from Isola KLCC and The Mate @ Damansara Jaya. PBT rose 69.1% year-on-year to RM6.2 million from RM3.7 million previously, demonstrating stronger earnings conversion despite a higher financing cost environment.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue expanded 91.5% from RM37.5 million in Q3 FY2025, while PBT more than tripled from RM1.8 million in the immediate preceding quarter. The sequential improvement reflects accelerated site progress at Residensi Akasia (Kyra Collection) and Stellar Damansara, coupled with sales of completed units at Isola KLCC and The Mate @ Damansara Jaya, as well as improved cost absorption arising from higher development activity.

For the full financial year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY2025"), OCR recorded cumulative revenue of RM184.9 million, nearly doubling from RM94.6 million in FY2024. Full-year PBT improved to RM7.6 million from RM7.0 million previously, supported by stronger property development contributions and disciplined cost management across ongoing projects.

Billy Ong Kah Hoe, Group MD of OCR Group Berhad

Group Managing Director of OCR Group Berhad, Billy Ong Kah Hoe commented, "Q4 marks a strong operational turnaround for the Group, with meaningful acceleration in revenue recognition and improved profitability. The progress achieved at Residensi Akasia (Kyra Collection) and our ongoing developments reflects the strength of our project pipeline and execution capabilities. We remain focused on maintaining cost discipline while driving sales momentum across our key developments."

The Group's Property Development segment continued to anchor performance, contributing the majority of quarterly revenue as construction milestones advanced. Residensi Akasia remains a key earnings driver, while Stellar Damansara and The Mate @ Damansara Jaya continue to provide revenue visibility.

In Q4 FY2025, OCR also launched D'Templer Hilltop Residences in Rawang, a RM344 million gross development value ("GDV") landed residential project comprising bungalow lots as well as 2-storey and 3-storey semi-detached homes. Strategically located along Jalan Rawang with proximity to Bukit Lagong Forest Reserve and Commonwealth Park, the development reinforces OCR's focus on lifestyle-oriented housing in growth corridors.

OCR is optimistic for 2026, setting the stage for its pipeline of launches, including a mixed commercial and residential development project at Jalan Alor and Residensi Begonia (Phase II of Kyra Collection). Looking ahead, the RM81.0 billion in development expenditure allocations under Budget 2026, alongside Malaysia's projected GDP growth of 4.0% to 4.5%, continues to provide a supportive backdrop for the domestic property market. The RM20 billion Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme is expected to further stimulate first-time homebuyer demand, particularly within the affordable segment where OCR has established a strong presence.

###

ABOUT OCR GROUP BERHAD

OCR Group Berhad ("OCR") is a full-fledged property player that prioritises customers' wellbeing at our core. OCR's integrated businesses of property development, construction and project management consultation embody the holistic approach of delivering value to stakeholders.

Led by a visionary, nimble and young management team, and backed by over 20 years' experience in completing more than RM2.2 billion Gross Development Value of projects, OCR's dynamism is best encapsulated in its unique project designs and innovative concepts to gain a strong following.

OCR focuses on providing innovative and unique homes in Klang Valley and up-and-coming hotspots in Malaysia. The Group's property development portfolio consists of three key segments, namely Essential Living, Urban Living and Luxury Living. Essential Living brand consist of affordably priced homes targeted towards the mass population, while Urban Living is marketed towards those who desire chic and modern lifestyles. Its Luxury Living label is largely targeted at the high-end crowd that prioritises premium living at prime locations.

Additionally, OCR has established a presence in the industrial properties segment with the successful launch of OCR Selayang Industrial Park in 2021.

For more information, visit https://ocrbhd.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of OCR Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: OCR Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/ocr-group-berhad-delivers-strong-q4-fy2025-profit-surge-with-pbt-rising-69.1-yoy-to-rm6-1142524