Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2026) - AML Incubator (AMLI) today announced the launch of its FinCEN Registration Support Service, designed to help fintechs, money services businesses (MSBs), and payments asset platforms navigate U.S. registration requirements and implement the operational controls needed to support U.S. market entry.





As more firms pursue U.S. expansion, AML Incubator is seeing common readiness gaps that delay onboarding with banking and payments partners, create compliance risk, and increase time-to-launch. The new service provides a structured path for teams seeking to register appropriately with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and strengthen compliance infrastructure for U.S.-aligned expectations.

"U.S. expansion is rarely blocked by product," said Haik Kazarian, CBDO at AML Incubator. "It's blocked by compliance readiness: knowing what you need to register for, having clear governance, and being able to show real evidence that controls are working."

AMLI's FinCEN Registration Support Service is designed to support organizations through a registration-led readiness build, including:

Registration preparedness and documentation support aligned to the firm's business model and activities

AML program implementation readiness, including governance structure, escalation design, and operational workflows

Transaction monitoring and reporting workflow design, including decision trails and evidence artifacts

Review-ready evidence pack development to support banking, processor, and partner due diligence

Remediation planning for teams transitioning from policy-first compliance to operational execution

The service is intended for non-U.S. and U.S.-based teams looking to expand into the U.S. market, launch U.S.-facing capabilities, or strengthen program readiness for partner onboarding and regulatory scrutiny.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator (AMLI) is a Canadian compliance advisory firm supporting fintechs, MSBs, payment providers, and payment provider platforms with AML program design, remediation, and regulatory readiness. AMLI helps teams build operational compliance systems that stand up to bank, processor, partner, and regulatory reviews.

AML Incubator provides compliance services and does not offer legal advice. Requirements may vary based on jurisdiction, business model, and partner or supervisory expectations.

