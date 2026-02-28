Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.02.2026
Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua unveils three visions in Geneva, promoting cultural exchange and industrial cooperation

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 fine Dehua white porcelain pieces debuted at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on Feb. 24, highlighting the contemporary vitality of traditional Chinese craftsmanship.

Photo shows Fang Junqin, Party Chief of Dehua County in southeast China's Fujian Province, presenting Dehua white porcelain to international guests in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 24, 2026.

The exhibits blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary design drew UN officials, diplomats in Geneva and representatives from China and Switzerland, showcasing the unique charm of Chinese ceramic culture.

During a symposium on global governance and high-quality enterprise development, Dehua County in southeast China's Fujian Province held a promotion event for "Blanc de Chine • Porcelain from Dehua", marking its efforts to align cultural heritage with global development and advance high-quality industrial growth.

Meanwhile, a promotion center for "Blanc de Chine • Porcelain from Dehua" was also inaugurated. Fang Junqin, Party Chief of Dehua County, said the launch of the center marks a key step for Dehua ceramics to further expand into the European market.

With a ceramic industry cluster exceeding 76 billion yuan and products exported to more than 190 countries and regions, Dehua has grown into a key production and innovation hub. The county has established a full industrial chain spanning design, manufacturing and marketing, supported by advanced technologies such as AI-assisted design and 3D printing.

Dehua has also strengthened global brand building and intellectual property protection, with its experience recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization as a model case in copyright protection.

At the promotion event, Fang outlined three visions for international cooperation: building a global creative workshop for designers, fostering long-term exchanges with museums and cultural institutions, and expanding mutually beneficial trade partnerships.

As Dehua advances toward the goal of building a 100-billion-yuan industrial cluster, it will continue to take culture as its soul, industry as its foundation and cooperation as its bridge, making the gentle hue of "Blanc de Chine" a bond connecting the world and bringing its exquisite ceramics to more international consumers, according to Fang.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349646.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922750/ece16db5420943edace0923ccea8b3ea.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-dehua-unveils-three-visions-in-geneva-promoting-cultural-exchange-and-industrial-cooperation-302700213.html

