Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 01.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wegweisende News: NurExone - Pionier der regenerativen neuronalen Medizin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.03.2026 02:06 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MWC 2026 Preview | DOOGEE AI Redefines Exploration: A Full-Scenario Ecosystem

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MWC 2026 approaches, DOOGEE heads to Barcelona with its new theme: "DOOGEE AI, Explore to More." We invite you to experience our newest flagship devices. Moving beyond just phones, we will showcase a complete device ecosystem, spanning professional rugged phones, outdoor wearables, and smart tablets.

Star-products of Doogee MWC26

1. "Visible" AI & Smart Audio

Traditional AI feels cold. DOOGEE brings it to life with the AI Concept Phone.

  • AI Phone: A visible digital friend on your screen that shows "emotions" based on battery life. Simply "feed" it a document to analyze it instantly, or use the Smart Key for real-time translation.
  • AI Camera Headphone: Capture your hike without holding a phone. Featuring an 8MP Camera and 2K HD Recording, it offers a hands-free POV. With EIS stabilization, 32GB storage, and Wi-Fi 6, you can record and transfer videos instantly. The Air Conduction design ensures open-ear safety.

2. Wearables for Every Need

DOOGEE introduces smart wearables to solve specific outdoor problems:

  • For Runners: The BoneBeat Run Digital ends battery anxiety with a unique LED Power Display. The BoneBeat Swim Ray features a Dynamic Sport Light for night safety and an IP68 waterproof design for swimming.
  • For Kids: The Anyscene Series (4G) gives parents peace of mind with HD Video Calls, Real-time GPS, and an IP68 waterproof build.
  • For Pro Athletes: The Anymoving M1 Pro locks your track using 6 Satellite Systems and offers a 15-Day Battery. The Anywise W1 Pro provides Dual-band GPS and Offline Maps on a 1.43" AMOLED display.

3. Rugged & Urban Phones

  • S300 Plus Thermal: A pro tool with HD Thermal Imaging, Night Vision, and POC Intercom.
  • V Max 2 Pro: The "Battery King" houses a massive 22,000mAh Battery, a Visual Charging Screen, and POC Intercom.
  • Fire 7 Ultra: Keeps you connected off-grid with a built-in Bluetooth Walkie-Talkie.
  • B10 Pro: Blends elegant styling with IP68/IP69K toughness, featuring a 120Hz display and a Silicon-Carbon Battery for business travelers.

4. Tablets: From Office to Tent

  • Tab E3 Max (14"): A portable cinema with a 2.1K Display and 13,500mAh Battery.
  • Tab G6 Max (13.4"): Runs Android 16, turning any place into a mobile office.

Experience it firsthand at MWC 2026!

Date: March 2 - 5, 2026
Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
Hall: 7 | Booth: 7C58

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921857/MWC_____________01.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2026-preview--doogee-ai-redefines-exploration-a-full-scenario-ecosystem-302699188.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.