01.03.2026 05:34 Uhr
WriteUpp Automated Reminders and Smart Booking Tools Drive Double-Digit Reductions in Healthcare No Show Rates

WriteUpp practice management platform combines automated SMS reminders and configurable booking rules to help healthcare providers recover lost revenue and keep appointment schedules full

WriteUpp Automated Reminders and Smart Booking Tools Drive Double-Digit Reductions in Healthcare No Show Rates

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WriteUpp, a practice management platform serving more than 50,000 healthcare professionals across the UK, Ireland, and Canada, has highlighted the measurable impact that automated appointment reminders and smart booking tools are having on no-show rates across healthcare practices. According to published research, missed appointments cost the US healthcare system approximately $150 billion annually, with individual practices losing an average of $150,000 per year to empty slots. No-show rates range from 5.5 percent to 50 percent, depending on practice type and the presence of existing reminder systems.

WriteUpp's platform addresses this through built-in SMS and email reminders that send automatically at configurable intervals before each appointment. Patients can confirm attendance or request rescheduling through two-way messaging without requiring staff to make manual calls. Smart booking tools enable practices to define appointment types, set buffer times between sessions, and control availability rules, ensuring schedules reflect actual clinician capacity.

Multiple independent studies have found that SMS reminders reduce no-show rates by 38 percent compared to patients who received no reminder, and systematic reviews have found an average 41 percent reduction in missed appointments across all reminder channels.

"Practices often underestimate how much revenue they lose to no shows until they track it for a month," said Eric Lalonde, CEO of WriteUpp. "A practice seeing 150 patients a week with a 10 percent no-show rate is losing over £60,000 a year in recoverable revenue. Automated reminders address the most preventable portion of that loss."

The platform is available in the UK from £19.95 per month and in Canada from $34.95 per month on flexible month-to-month subscriptions. Canadian practices signing up in 2026 can access a 50 percent discount for the first 12 months. A 30-day free trial is available through the WriteUpp website.

Visit WriteUpp to learn more about automated appointment reminders and practice management software for healthcare professionals.

About WriteUpp
WriteUpp is a practice management platform built for regulated and non-regulated healthcare professionals, combining scheduling, documentation, telehealth, invoicing, and payments in one ISO 27001-certified system. The platform serves more than 50,000 healthcare professionals across the UK, Ireland, and Canada, with human support averaging a 7-minute response time. More information is available on their website.

Contact
Victoria Scott, Head of Growth
WriteUpp
victoria.scott@writeupp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45889c1b-4956-4594-9d05-f3dcb72ff9af


