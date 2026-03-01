Anzeige
Sonntag, 01.03.2026
01.03.2026 09:42 Uhr
Guide Redefines Thermal Excellence at IWA OutdoorClassics 2026

NÜRNBERG, Germany, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide, a leader in infrared thermal imaging, concluded its highly successful showcase at IWA OutdoorClassics 2026, leaving a lasting impression on the global hunting and outdoor industry. The event served as the official debut for ApexVision technology, and the clip-on flagship TU1260MS, drawing thousands of attendees to Booth 4A-511 for a first-hand look at the future of thermal performance.

Guide's ApexVision Deep Dive at IWA 2026

Hands-On Success: The ApexVision Deep Dive

The highlight of the event was the exclusive Deep Dive led by Andreas Trenzinger, a seasoned German hunter with extensive field experience. Andreas shared the authentic TU1260MS footage captured live on site during IWA and also the pre-release testing footages of new products, providing undeniable proof of the ApexVision advantage. Attendees witnessed the innovation's ability to maintain optimal detail, clearly highlight targets from the background, and high dynamic range in demanding, pitch-black scenarios. Andreas's real-world clips showcased the ApexCore S1 detector's ultra-high sensitivity of NETD<15mK, demonstrating how the technology preserves contrast and edge clarity.

Professionals and enthusiasts were particularly struck by the "see-it-to-believe-it" clarity of the ApexVision technology on our flagship of TU1260MS. With a constant stream of visitors ranging from high-volume distributors to dedicated hunting enthusiasts filling the Guide booth, the consensus across the floor was clear: Guide has successfully bridged the gap between advanced, AI-driven software and the rugged, lightweight hardware hunters actually need.

Precision Engineering Meets Portability

The technical discussions at the booth frequently returned to the Orion C thermal clip-ons. Integrating an array of practical features-including an all-night battery life, rugged all-weather capability, and a 26ms ultra-low latency-into a frame weighing just 285g, the series was hailed as a masterclass in minimalist engineering.

As the experts at All4hunters observed during the hands-on sessions, "every gram saved can help support repeatable zero and point-of-impact consistency in the overall setup", Guide has ensured that the Orion C provides a better-balanced, more stable shooting platform that maintains accuracy through repeated use, which is therefore cited by dealers as the new benchmark for professional-grade attachments.

Guide looks forward to bringing these high-performance devices to the global market, ensuring that hunters no longer have to choose between lightweight portability and elite-tier thermal clarity. Know more at www.guideoutdoor.com or contact enquiry@guideoutdoor.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922914/1_Guide_s_ApexVision_Deep_Dive_at_IWA_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-redefines-thermal-excellence-at-iwa-outdoorclassics-2026-302700337.html

