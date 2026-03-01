Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2026) - New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of the Company's 2025 grade control drill program on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, including results from the Keats zone ("Keats") and Iceberg zone ("Iceberg") excavations in the AFZ Core ("AFZC"), completed as part of the Company's 2025 drill program.

Iceberg excavation highlights include:

71.8 g/t Au over 31.95 m from 37.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-069) [1]

76.6 g/t Au over 16.00 m from 51.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-055)

44.4 g/t Au over 21.55 m from 13.40 m (NFGC-25-GC-072)

35.4 g/t Au over 21.20 m from 34.95 m (NFGC-25-GC-061)

31.6 g/t Au over 18.65 m from 3.60 m (NFGC-25-GC-106)

40.6 g/t Au over 12.70 m from 40.35 m (NFGC-25-GC-118)

41.1 g/t Au over 11.40 m from 40.40 m (NFGC-25-GC-079)

55.4 g/t Au over 8.30 m from 21.75 m (NFGC-25-GC-107)

43.2 g/t Au over 19.85 m from 16.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-082)

Keats excavation highlights include:

51.3 g/t Au over 3.40 m from 54.60 m (NFGC-25-GC-115)

11.8 g/t Au over 9.95 m from 13.20 m (NFGC-25-GC-065)

9.73 g/t Au over 11.30 m from 9.75 m (NFGC-25-GC-063)

15.9 g/t Au over 5.85 m from 4.90 m (NFGC-25-GC-115)

40.3 g/t Au over 2.25 m from 23.95 m (NFGC-25-GC-068)

16.9 g/t Au over 3.90 m from 1.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-071)

Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold stated: "These final results from our highly successful 2025 grade control drill program at the Keats and Iceberg excavations continue to deliver consistently high gold grades over broad widths, returning some of the best intercepts we have drilled to date at Queensway. We continue to systematically de-risk Queensway, as demonstrated by the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization in these at-surface zones targeted for early open pit mining in our 2025 PEA Phase 1 mine plan."

Work Summary

The results presented in this release include the final 907 m of drilling in 32 diamond drill holes ("DDH") from the Keats excavation ("KEGCDP") and the entirety of the 2,390 m of drilling in 40 DDH from the Iceberg excavation ("IEGCDP") 2025 grade control drill program (Figures 1 to 4). The KEGCDP and IEGCDP were designed to improve confidence in the distribution of high-grade, near- to at-surface gold mineralization and support mine planning as outlined in the 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Phase 1 open pits (see the New Found Gold press release dated July 21 2025). Drill highlights, along with detailed results for these 72 DDH, are provided in Tables 1 to 3 below.

The full KEGCDP comprises 2,773 m in 84 DDH; for the previously reported KEGCDP results see the New Found Gold press releases dated December 1, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and highlights below. The full IEGCDP comprises 2,390 m of drilling in 40 DDH and all results are reported in this press release.

The KEGCDP tested a volume that is approximately 65 m long by 30 m deep by 40 m wide and the IEGCDP a volume that is approximately 60 m long by 35 m deep by 40 m wide with a drill spacing of 5 m by 5 m and includes the near- to at-surface high-grade portions of Keats and Iceberg that were exposed as part of the Company's excavation programs (see the New Found Gold press releases dated September 23, 2024, December 2, 2024, September 25, 2025, December 1, 2025 and February 2, 2026).

Results released to date correlate well with the initial mineral resource estimate ("MRE") block model and indicate strong continuity of -high grade mineralized shoots at both Keats and Iceberg, providing improved definition of their geometry, with most intervals occurring at or within a few meters of surface. The detailed geostatistical data from this phase of work will further validate the resource models, specifically by increasing confidence in grade-capping and influence-limiting parameters applied to high-grade intersections in advance of a MRE update and subsequent mine planning.

The Keats and Iceberg zones are hosted within the Keats-Baseline Fault Zone ("KBFZ"), a high-grade gold-bearing structure that has been defined over a current strike length of 1.9 kilometres ("km"). This corridor consists of a broad mineralized fault zone with limited deep drill testing to date. Drilling completed in 2024 confirms that the system extends to vertical depths of up to 1.1 km (see the New Found Gold press releases dated July 11, 2024, October 31, 2024, and April 29, 2025).





Figure 1: Plan view map of the AFZC with location of Keats and Iceberg excavation grade control drill programs.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/285803_de2d97bbf46729b2_001full.jpg

Iceberg excavation grade control drill program (this press release): 71.8 g/t Au over 31.95 m from 37.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-069) 76.6 g/t Au over 16.00 m from 51.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-055) 44.4 g/t Au over 21.55 m from 13.40 m (NFGC-25-GC-072) 35.4 g/t Au over 21.20 m from 34.95 m (NFGC-25-GC-061) 31.6 g/t Au over 18.65 m from 3.60 m (NFGC-25-GC-106) 40.6 g/t Au over 12.70 m from 40.35 m (NFGC-25-GC-118) 41.1 g/t Au over 11.40 m from 40.40 m (NFGC-25-GC-079) 55.4 g/t Au over 8.30 m from 21.75 m (NFGC-25-GC-107) 43.2 g/t Au over 19.85 m from 16.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-082) 22.6 g/t Au over 17.55 m from 50.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-050) 30.4 g/t Au over 12.90 m from 8.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-112) 11.9 g/t Au over 27.55 m from 27.65 m (NFGC-25-GC-097) 27.3 g/t Au over 11.70 m from 48.90 m (NFGC-25-GC-084) 27.8 g/t Au over 11.45 m from 38.85 m (NFGC-25-GC-067) 120 g/t Au over 2.60 m from 17.15 m (NFGC-25-GC-109) 11.6 g/t Au over 26.15 m from 31.30 m (NFGC-25-GC-058) 30.9 g/t Au over 9.00 m from 32.30 m (NFGC-25-GC-064) 28.1 g/t Au over 9.15 m from 45.15 m (NFGC-25-GC-048) 18.4 g/t Au over 12.85 m from 38.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-076) 26.7 g/t Au over 8.05 m from 16.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-119) 7.56 g/t Au over 23.85 m from 48.15 m (NFGC-25-GC-052) 6.77 g/t Au over 20.05 m from 54.70 m (NFGC-25-GC-046) 12.0 g/t Au over 11.05 m from 33.30 m (NFGC-25-GC-059) 8.55 g/t Au over 15.40 m from 25.40 m (NFGC-25-GC-109) 12.8 g/t Au over 10.10 m from 28.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-113) 13.0 g/t Au over 9.90 m from 13.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-122) 8.26 g/t Au over 12.55 m from 63.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-087) 11.1 g/t Au over 9.05 m from 14.40 m (NFGC-25-GC-123) 16.9 g/t Au over 4.15 m from 29.60 m (NFGC-25-GC-121) 5.17 g/t Au over 12.40 m from 17.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-124) 6.70 g/t Au over 9.20 m from 42.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-087) 8.38 g/t Au over 6.85 m from 15.35 m (NFGC-25-GC-074) 15.5 g/t Au over 3.65 m from 71.95 m (NFGC-25-GC-043) 3.88 g/t Au over 13.10 m from 31.15 m (NFGC-25-GC-074) 17.5 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 40.95 m (NFGC-25-GC-084) 20.1 g/t Au over 2.35 m from 69.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-085) 18.0 g/t Au over 2.30 m from 41.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-085) 15.0 g/t Au over 2.70 m from 23.75 m (NFGC-25-GC-058) 19.7 g/t Au over 2.05 m from 4.35 m (NFGC-25-GC-122) 13.3 g/t Au over 2.85 m from 69.15 m (NFGC-25-GC-048) 14.3 g/t Au over 2.60 m from 12.60 m (NFGC-25-GC-107) 11.9 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 65.20 m (NFGC-25-GC-079) 2.21 g/t Au over 11.55 m from 14.10 m (NFGC-25-GC-079) 11.7 g/t Au over 2.20 m from 57.35 m (NFGC-25-GC-079)



Keats excavation grade control drill program (this press release): 51.3 g/t Au over 3.40 m from 54.60 m (NFGC-25-GC-115) 11.8 g/t Au over 9.95 m from 13.20 m (NFGC-25-GC-065) 9.73 g/t Au over 11.30 m from 9.75 m (NFGC-25-GC-063) 15.9 g/t Au over 5.85 m from 4.90 m (NFGC-25-GC-115) 40.3 g/t Au over 2.25 m from 23.95 m (NFGC-25-GC-068) 16.9 g/t Au over 3.90 m from 1.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-071) 4.22 g/t Au over 10.35 m from 5.65 m (NFGC-25-GC-066) 2.56 g/t Au over 15.95 m from 0.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-100) 14.5 g/t Au over 2.45 m from 10.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-096) 1.41 g/t Au over 20.25 m from 20.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-102) 1.73 g/t Au over 15.45 m from 4.20 m (NFGC-25-GC-062) 2.37 g/t Au over 10.60 m from 23.70 m (NFGC-25-GC-111 )







Figure 2: Keats and Iceberg excavations with grade control drill hole highlights.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/285803_de2d97bbf46729b2_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Keats longitudinal section view of grade control drill hole traces (looking northwest, +/- 12.5 m).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/285803_de2d97bbf46729b2_003full.jpg

Keats excavation grade control drill program highlights (February 2, 2026 press release): 508 g/t Au over 2.20 m from 16.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-024) 113 g/t Au over 3.75 m from 11.90 m (NFGC-25-GC-025) 9.29 g/t Au over 37.60 m from 12.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-027) 27.0 g/t Au over 10.00 m from 0.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-033) 31.5 g/t Au over 6.10 m from 0.60 m (NFGC-25-GC-021) 17.2 g/t Au over 9.05 m from 2.70 m (NFGC-25-GC-042) 24.5 g/t Au over 6.35 m from 24.65 m (NFGC-25-GC-031) 7.33 g/t Au over 19.80 m from 4.70 m (NFGC-25-GC-026) 3.75 g/t Au over 21.40 m from 0.10 m (NFGC-25-GC-035) 10.6 g/t Au over 6.60 m from 0.10 m (NFGC-25-GC-022) 9.94 g/t Au over 6.95 m from 0.70 m (NFGC-25-GC-030) 4.87 g/t Au over 10.55 m from 22.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-039) 3.37 g/t Au over 12.20 m from 0.55 m (NFGC-25-GC-017) 2.27 g/t Au over 16.35 m from 21.85 m (NFGC-25-GC-057) 1.45 g/t Au over 23.55 m from 8.05 m (NFGC-25-GC-032) 2.12 g/t Au over 13.75 m from 7.20 m (NFGC-25-GC-028) 1.52 g/t Au over 14.05 m from 3.50 m (NFGC-25-GC-045) 1.64 g/t Au over 12.65 m from 33.25 m (NFGC-25-GC-029) 1.78 g/t Au over 11.30 m from 4.70 m (NFGC-25-GC-034) 1.55 g/t Au over 12.50 m from 0.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-024)



Keats excavation grade control program highlights (December 1, 2025 press release): 219 g/t Au over 9.35 m from 19.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-005) 160 g/t Au over 10.30 m from 5.10 m (NFGC-25-GC-009) 105 g/t Au over 10.20 m from 15.80 m (NFGC-25-GC-007) 24.7 g/t Au over 26.25 m from 34.25 m (NFGC-25-GC-007) 35.3 g/t Au over 12.85 m from 36.25 m (NFGC-25-GC-006) 27.1 g/t Au over 12.85 m from 14.65 m (NFGC-25-GC-012) 142 g/t Au over 2.25 m from 4.15 m (NFGC-25-GC-004) 50.8 g/t Au over 4.10 m from 0.00 m (NFGC-25-GC-003) 17.1 g/t Au over 11.85 m from 21.45 m (NFGC-25-GC-009) 9.61 g/t Au over 18.05 m from 25.25 m (NFGC-25-GC-003) 9.29 g/t Au over 15.40 m from 1.10 m (NFGC-25-GC-008) 38.3 g/t Au over 3.40 m from 4.10 m (NFGC-25-GC-011)







Figure 4: Iceberg longitudinal section view of grade control drill hole traces (looking northwest, +/- 12.5 m).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/285803_de2d97bbf46729b2_004full.jpg

Looking Ahead

The 2025 Queensway drill program included 74,377 m of drilling in 614 DDH, with approximately 75% of the drilling focused on the AFZC to support advancement of the Phase 1 mine plan as outlined in the PEA and 25% focused on exploration targets such as the Dropkick zone ("Dropkick"). To date, approximately 45% of the results from 2025 drilling remain outstanding, in addition to channel sampling results from the Lotto excavation. These results will be reported once available.

The 2026 Queensway drill program is underway, with four drill rigs currently active (see the New Found Gold press release dated January 21, 2026). Initial 2026 infill drilling is planned to first target PEA Phase 2 open pit resource conversion, transitioning later in the year to PEA Phase 3 underground resource conversion.

The Company plans to expand its grade control drilling beginning in Q2/26. The next phase of work will leverage results from the 2025 program to optimize drill hole spacing and program scope. This will include completing grade-control drilling at the Iceberg excavation, commencing grade-control drilling at the Lotto excavation and potentially expanding the grade-control drilling at the Keats and Iceberg excavations. The objective of this work is to improve confidence in the distribution of gold mineralization and support mine planning as outlined for the PEA Phase 1 open pits.

Exploration drilling will focus on AFZC resource expansion including an initial grid-based program targeting the prospective corridor adjacent to the AFZ at Bullseye, continued step-outs at Dropkick, located 11 km north of the AFZC, and targeted segments of the AFZ at AFZ Peripheral. A regional drilling program testing advanced targets at Queensway South is in the planning phase and expected to commence in H2/26.

The Company plans to file an updated Technical Report for Queensway, which will include an updated mineral resource estimate, in Q3/26

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights.

KEATS MAIN EXCAVATION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-GC-062 4.20 19.65 15.45 1.73 70-95 Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-063 9.75 21.05 11.30 9.73 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 14.50 15.50 1.00 92.27 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-065 13.20 23.15 9.95 11.81 55-85 Keats Excavation Including 13.20 14.10 0.90 111.64 55-85 NFGC-25-GC-066 5.65 16.00 10.35 4.22 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 5.65 6.20 0.55 23.75 70-95 Including 10.10 11.10 1.00 24.78 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-068 23.95 26.20 2.25 40.34 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 24.40 24.80 0.40 167.68 70-95 Including 25.20 25.50 0.30 70.49 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-071 1.00 4.90 3.90 16.91 35-65 Keats Excavation Including 1.85 3.40 1.55 38.19 35-65 NFGC-25-GC-096 10.00 12.45 2.45 14.45 65-95 Keats Excavation Including 11.40 11.75 0.35 91.40 65-95 NFGC-25-GC-100 0.00 15.95 15.95 2.56 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 9.40 9.85 0.45 20.86 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-102 20.45 40.70 20.25 1.41 30-60 Keats Excavation Including 29.65 30.30 0.65 14.98 30-60 NFGC-25-GC-111 23.70 34.30 10.60 2.37 65-95 Keats Excavation Including 29.40 30.15 0.75 11.27 65-95 NFGC-25-GC-115 4.90 10.75 5.85 15.85 60-90 Keats Excavation Including 4.90 5.35 0.45 199.16 60-90 And 54.60 58.00 3.40 51.30 70-95 Including 54.60 55.20 0.60 31.18 70-95 Including 55.55 56.10 0.55 278.07 70-95 ICEBERG EXCAVATION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-GC-043 71.95 75.60 3.65 15.51 25-55 Iceberg Excavation Including 73.85 75.60 1.75 28.81 25-55 NFGC-25-GC-046 54.70 74.75 20.05 6.77 40-70 Iceberg Excavation Including 72.50 73.30 0.80 87.06 40-70 Including 74.00 74.75 0.75 44.69 40-70 NFGC-25-GC-048 45.15 54.30 9.15 28.07 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 50.70 53.20 2.50 97.72 70-95 And 69.15 72.00 2.85 13.31 70-95 Including 69.15 70.00 0.85 11.37 70-95 Including 71.00 72.00 1.00 20.37 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-050 50.45 68.00 17.55 22.63 55-85 Iceberg Excavation Including 51.20 53.10 1.90 65.51 55-85 Including 53.60 54.40 0.80 27.50 55-85 Including 56.80 57.20 0.40 162.33 55-85 Including 57.80 58.70 0.90 36.99 55-85 Including 63.90 66.40 2.50 31.79 70-95 Including 66.80 68.00 1.20 45.11 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-052 48.15 72.00 23.85 7.56 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 48.60 49.20 0.60 12.26 70-95 Including 61.15 63.70 2.55 17.00 70-95 Including 64.40 65.20 0.80 74.21 70-95 Including 68.05 69.80 1.75 12.94 70-95 Including 71.50 72.00 0.50 38.44 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-055 51.45 67.45 16.00 76.58 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 51.45 52.85 1.40 12.54 70-95 Including 55.40 55.70 0.30 63.77 70-95 Including 61.30 61.90 0.60 49.84 70-95 Including 63.50 67.45 3.95 288.48 70-95 And Including 63.50 64.25 0.75 656.59 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-058 23.75 26.45 2.70 14.99 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 24.40 25.35 0.95 43.11 70-95 And 31.30 57.45 26.15 11.62 70-95 Including 37.75 38.65 0.90 16.38 70-95 Including 40.35 42.30 1.95 53.55 70-95 Including 43.15 44.65 1.50 28.64 70-95 Including 49.80 51.00 1.20 28.67 70-95 Including 55.85 56.65 0.80 86.44 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-059 33.30 44.35 11.05 11.97 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 35.00 35.45 0.45 12.52 70-95 Including 35.95 37.45 1.50 29.60 70-95 Including 38.90 39.55 0.65 68.85 70-95 Including 42.65 43.10 0.45 54.16 50-80 NFGC-25-GC-061 34.95 56.15 21.20 35.41 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 37.80 38.25 0.45 65.62 70-95 Including 42.70 44.00 1.30 77.08 70-95 Including 45.10 46.15 1.05 67.24 70-95 Including 48.95 49.75 0.80 76.23 70-95 Including 50.65 51.35 0.70 107.85 60-90 Including 52.35 55.60 3.25 118.45 60-90 NFGC-25-GC-064 32.30 41.30 9.00 30.85 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 32.30 32.75 0.45 61.96 70-95 Including 33.30 34.10 0.80 223.22 70-95 Including 38.90 40.45 1.55 30.62 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-067 38.85 50.30 11.45 27.84 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 39.85 40.80 0.95 16.17 70-95 Including 41.60 42.85 1.25 38.25 70-95 Including 45.20 46.55 1.35 125.72 70-95 Including 49.70 50.30 0.60 119.07 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-069 37.80 69.75 31.95 71.81 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 39.10 42.65 3.55 80.55 70-95 Including 47.95 48.90 0.95 28.97 70-95 Including 51.35 53.45 2.10 154.03 70-95 And Including 51.35 51.90 0.55 512.64 70-95 Including 56.80 57.40 0.60 50.45 70-95 Including 59.45 60.20 0.75 90.53 70-95 Including 63.15 69.75 6.60 230.17 70-95 And Including 66.20 67.80 1.60 595.58 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-072 13.40 34.95 21.55 44.44 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 13.40 14.10 0.70 75.07 65-95 Including 22.60 23.10 0.50 116.62 70-95 Including 24.20 25.85 1.65 22.27 70-95 Including 27.70 28.50 0.80 14.00 70-95 Including 29.35 31.40 2.05 215.32 70-95 Including 32.35 32.90 0.55 632.87 55-85 NFGC-25-GC-074 15.35 22.20 6.85 8.38 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 15.35 16.00 0.65 16.06 70-95 Including 16.70 17.90 1.20 30.26 70-95 And 31.15 44.25 13.10 3.88 70-95 Including 35.60 37.10 1.50 22.24 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-076 38.45 51.30 12.85 18.43 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 39.30 39.75 0.45 10.23 70-95 Including 48.40 48.85 0.45 81.00 40-70 Including 50.50 51.30 0.80 199.19 40-70 NFGC-25-GC-079 14.10 25.65 11.55 2.21 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 25.35 25.65 0.30 61.54 70-95 And 40.40 51.80 11.40 41.12 70-95 Including 40.40 40.70 0.30 10.76 70-95 Including 41.35 42.35 1.00 37.25 70-95 Including 43.00 43.70 0.70 14.36 70-95 Including 47.90 48.40 0.50 629.44 70-95 Including 48.70 50.30 1.60 55.71 50-80 And 57.35 59.55 2.20 11.74 50-80 Including 57.90 59.55 1.65 15.56 50-80 And 65.20 68.00 2.80 11.87 25-55 Including 65.20 66.80 1.60 18.64 25-55 NFGC-25-GC-082 16.80 36.65 19.85 43.18 65-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 17.50 19.40 1.90 221.81 65-95 Including 24.65 25.00 0.35 14.10 70-95 Including 31.00 34.00 3.00 122.53 70-95 Including 34.55 35.20 0.65 35.33 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-084 40.95 43.75 2.80 17.51 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 41.40 43.00 1.60 27.24 70-95 And 48.90 60.60 11.70 27.31 70-95 Including 48.90 51.65 2.75 77.18 70-95 Including 57.90 60.60 2.70 38.29 60-90 NFGC-25-GC-085 41.80 44.10 2.30 17.99 65-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 42.55 42.90 0.35 114.28 65-95 And 69.80 72.15 2.35 20.05 70-95 Including 70.80 71.50 0.70 65.13 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-087 42.80 52.00 9.20 6.70 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 50.90 51.25 0.35 138.45 70-95 And 63.00 75.55 12.55 8.26 70-95 Including 63.80 65.20 1.40 19.78 70-95 Including 66.05 67.75 1.70 36.86 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-097 27.65 55.20 27.55 11.88 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 31.35 33.90 2.55 27.91 70-95 Including 34.45 35.95 1.50 36.04 70-95 Including 43.40 43.80 0.40 20.09 70-95 Including 54.75 55.20 0.45 321.59 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-101 40.00 53.90 13.90 1.53 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 41.15 41.55 0.40 12.16 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-106 3.60 22.25 18.65 31.61 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 3.60 4.55 0.95 239.28 60-90 Including 10.25 10.90 0.65 15.83 70-95 Including 14.30 15.05 0.75 44.82 70-95 Including 17.60 22.25 4.65 65.59 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-107 12.60 15.20 2.60 14.30 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 12.60 14.35 1.75 17.81 70-95 And 21.75 30.05 8.30 55.43 70-95 Including 21.75 22.60 0.85 53.65 70-95 Including 23.60 24.15 0.55 141.09 70-95 Including 24.45 24.90 0.45 750.76 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-109 17.15 19.75 2.60 120.13 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 17.80 18.95 1.15 304.86 70-95 And 25.40 40.80 15.40 8.55 70-95 Including 25.40 25.75 0.35 22.77 70-95 Including 27.45 28.00 0.55 13.75 70-95 Including 31.35 32.30 0.95 88.66 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-112 8.00 20.90 12.90 30.43 65-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 8.00 10.55 2.55 18.90 70-95 Including 15.60 16.10 0.50 27.20 65-95 Including 16.40 17.90 1.50 118.75 65-95 Including 19.40 20.50 1.10 133.35 65-95 NFGC-25-GC-113 28.80 38.90 10.10 12.82 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 28.80 29.30 0.50 18.48 70-95 Including 30.25 31.30 1.05 25.09 70-95 Including 31.80 32.70 0.90 83.17 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-118 40.35 53.05 12.70 40.56 40-70 Iceberg Excavation Including 50.35 53.05 2.70 186.54 40-70 And Including 52.55 53.05 0.50 807.23 40-70 NFGC-25-GC-119 16.45 24.50 8.05 26.71 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 17.90 19.90 2.00 97.22 70-95 Including 20.90 21.80 0.90 12.15 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-121 29.60 33.75 4.15 16.92 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 32.35 33.25 0.90 74.82 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-122 4.35 6.40 2.05 19.72 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 4.70 6.40 1.70 23.64 70-95 And 13.45 23.35 9.90 12.98 60-90 Including 14.40 17.20 2.80 34.57 60-90 Including 18.00 18.50 0.50 32.38 60-90 NFGC-25-GC-123 14.40 23.45 9.05 11.06 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 17.60 19.20 1.60 52.51 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-124 17.00 29.40 12.40 5.17 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 18.80 20.30 1.50 30.32 70-95

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all drill holes reported in this press release are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.

Table 2: Summary of composite drill hole results reported in this press release for Keats and Iceberg.

KEATS MAIN EXCAVATION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-GC-056 2.65 6.15 3.50 4.41 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 2.65 3.30 0.65 17.64 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-060 No Significant Values Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-062 4.20 19.65 15.45 1.73 70-95 Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-063 9.75 21.05 11.30 9.73 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 14.50 15.50 1.00 92.27 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-065 13.20 23.15 9.95 11.81 55-85 Keats Excavation Including 13.20 14.10 0.90 111.64 55-85 NFGC-25-GC-066 5.65 16.00 10.35 4.22 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 5.65 6.20 0.55 23.75 70-95 Including 10.10 11.10 1.00 24.78 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-068 23.95 26.20 2.25 40.34 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 24.40 24.80 0.40 167.68 70-95 Including 25.20 25.50 0.30 70.49 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-070 No Significant Values Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-071 1.00 4.90 3.90 16.91 35-65 Keats Excavation Including 1.85 3.40 1.55 38.19 35-65 And 10.65 13.55 2.90 1.42 35-65 NFGC-25-GC-073 1.70 7.05 5.35 3.47 65-95 Keats Excavation Including 4.85 5.30 0.45 29.03 65-95 NFGC-25-GC-075 0.25 3.00 2.75 2.31 70-95 Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-078 7.95 14.15 6.20 3.82 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 9.85 10.45 0.60 11.66 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-080 0.00 2.25 2.25 1.65 70-95 Keats Excavation And 7.10 9.40 2.30 1.69 70-95 And 17.60 23.05 5.45 3.72 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-081 1.90 4.65 2.75 8.37 45-75 Keats Excavation Including 2.90 3.90 1.00 19.70 45-75 And 14.45 19.85 5.40 3.86 70-95 Including 19.40 19.85 0.45 13.57 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-083 48.70 51.30 2.60 1.04 70-95 Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-086 15.60 19.00 3.40 1.01 15-45 Keats Excavation And 26.15 34.85 8.70 1.28 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-088 No Significant Values Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-089 No Significant Values Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-091 No Significant Values Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-092 0.00 2.20 2.20 1.97 65-95 Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-094 11.90 15.30 3.40 2.73 65-95 Keats Excavation Including 12.90 13.35 0.45 12.88 65-95 NFGC-25-GC-095 31.20 34.00 2.80 1.54 70-95 Keats Excavation And 37.00 39.15 2.15 4.87 70-95 Including 38.15 38.60 0.45 18.78 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-096 10.00 12.45 2.45 14.45 65-95 Keats Excavation Including 11.40 11.75 0.35 91.40 65-95 NFGC-25-GC-098 18.40 28.00 9.60 2.35 60-90 Keats Excavation Including 26.40 27.10 0.70 12.97 60-90 And 32.60 41.10 8.50 2.02 60-90 Including 33.60 34.00 0.40 11.28 60-90 NFGC-25-GC-100 0.00 15.95 15.95 2.56 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 9.40 9.85 0.45 20.86 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-102 20.45 40.70 20.25 1.41 30-60 Keats Excavation Including 29.65 30.30 0.65 14.98 30-60 NFGC-25-GC-103 1.25 10.85 9.60 2.17 70-95 Keats Excavation Including 10.15 10.85 0.70 11.95 70-95 And 14.15 16.75 2.60 1.11 70-95 And 25.40 28.05 2.65 1.04 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-105 0.00 2.30 2.30 3.85 Unknown Keats Excavation Including 0.00 0.40 0.40 21.96 Unknown And 16.15 18.50 2.35 1.50 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-108 8.15 14.25 6.10 1.72 70-95 Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-110 No Significant Values Keats Excavation NFGC-25-GC-111 23.70 34.30 10.60 2.37 65-95 Keats Excavation Including 29.40 30.15 0.75 11.27 65-95 And 37.80 40.70 2.90 6.29 50-80 Including 40.25 40.70 0.45 32.18 50-80 NFGC-25-GC-115 4.90 10.75 5.85 15.85 60-90 Keats Excavation Including 4.90 5.35 0.45 199.16 60-90 And 42.60 45.35 2.75 1.55 70-95 And 54.60 58.00 3.40 51.30 70-95 Including 54.60 55.20 0.60 31.18 70-95 Including 55.55 56.10 0.55 278.07 70-95 ICEBERG EXCAVATION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-GC-043 58.70 62.60 3.90 2.44 55-85 Iceberg Excavation And 71.95 75.60 3.65 15.51 25-55 Including 73.85 75.60 1.75 28.81 25-55 NFGC-25-GC-046 54.70 74.75 20.05 6.77 40-70 Iceberg Excavation Including 72.50 73.30 0.80 87.06 40-70 Including 74.00 74.75 0.75 44.69 40-70 NFGC-25-GC-048 19.50 21.55 2.05 1.39 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 24.00 26.55 2.55 1.06 70-95 And 45.15 54.30 9.15 28.07 70-95 Including 50.70 53.20 2.50 97.72 70-95 And 58.70 61.00 2.30 1.07 70-95 And 69.15 72.00 2.85 13.31 70-95 Including 69.15 70.00 0.85 11.37 70-95 Including 71.00 72.00 1.00 20.37 70-95 And 78.00 80.00 2.00 1.15 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-050 40.00 46.35 6.35 1.54 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 50.45 68.00 17.55 22.63 55-85 Including 51.20 53.10 1.90 65.51 55-85 Including 53.60 54.40 0.80 27.50 55-85 Including 56.80 57.20 0.40 162.33 55-85 Including 57.80 58.70 0.90 36.99 55-85 Including 63.90 66.40 2.50 31.79 70-95 Including 66.80 68.00 1.20 45.11 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-052 36.80 42.75 5.95 1.60 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 48.15 72.00 23.85 7.56 70-95 Including 48.60 49.20 0.60 12.26 70-95 Including 61.15 63.70 2.55 17.00 70-95 Including 64.40 65.20 0.80 74.21 70-95 Including 68.05 69.80 1.75 12.94 70-95 Including 71.50 72.00 0.50 38.44 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-055 39.50 47.40 7.90 3.35 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 46.20 47.10 0.90 18.55 70-95 And 51.45 67.45 16.00 76.58 70-95 Including 51.45 52.85 1.40 12.54 70-95 Including 55.40 55.70 0.30 63.77 70-95 Including 61.30 61.90 0.60 49.84 70-95 Including 63.50 67.45 3.95 288.48 70-95 And Including 63.50 64.25 0.75 656.59 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-058 23.75 26.45 2.70 14.99 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 24.40 25.35 0.95 43.11 70-95 And 31.30 57.45 26.15 11.62 70-95 Including 37.75 38.65 0.90 16.38 70-95 Including 40.35 42.30 1.95 53.55 70-95 Including 43.15 44.65 1.50 28.64 70-95 Including 49.80 51.00 1.20 28.67 70-95 Including 55.85 56.65 0.80 86.44 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-059 18.70 26.10 7.40 1.96 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 33.30 44.35 11.05 11.97 70-95 Including 35.00 35.45 0.45 12.52 70-95 Including 35.95 37.45 1.50 29.60 70-95 Including 38.90 39.55 0.65 68.85 70-95 Including 42.65 43.10 0.45 54.16 50-80 NFGC-25-GC-061 34.95 56.15 21.20 35.41 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 37.80 38.25 0.45 65.62 70-95 Including 42.70 44.00 1.30 77.08 70-95 Including 45.10 46.15 1.05 67.24 70-95 Including 48.95 49.75 0.80 76.23 70-95 Including 50.65 51.35 0.70 107.85 60-90 Including 52.35 55.60 3.25 118.45 60-90 NFGC-25-GC-064 20.00 22.20 2.20 1.25 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 32.30 41.30 9.00 30.85 70-95 Including 32.30 32.75 0.45 61.96 70-95 Including 33.30 34.10 0.80 223.22 70-95 Including 38.90 40.45 1.55 30.62 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-067 18.25 21.45 3.20 1.26 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 38.85 50.30 11.45 27.84 70-95 Including 39.85 40.80 0.95 16.17 70-95 Including 41.60 42.85 1.25 38.25 70-95 Including 45.20 46.55 1.35 125.72 70-95 Including 49.70 50.30 0.60 119.07 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-069 37.80 69.75 31.95 71.81 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 39.10 42.65 3.55 80.55 70-95 Including 47.95 48.90 0.95 28.97 70-95 Including 51.35 53.45 2.10 154.03 70-95 And Including 51.35 51.90 0.55 512.64 70-95 Including 56.80 57.40 0.60 50.45 70-95 Including 59.45 60.20 0.75 90.53 70-95 Including 63.15 69.75 6.60 230.17 70-95 And Including 66.20 67.80 1.60 595.58 70-95 And 79.00 81.15 2.15 2.69 Unknown Including 80.65 81.15 0.50 10.78 Unknown NFGC-25-GC-072 13.40 34.95 21.55 44.44 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 13.40 14.10 0.70 75.07 65-95 Including 22.60 23.10 0.50 116.62 70-95 Including 24.20 25.85 1.65 22.27 70-95 Including 27.70 28.50 0.80 14.00 70-95 Including 29.35 31.40 2.05 215.32 70-95 Including 32.35 32.90 0.55 632.87 55-85 NFGC-25-GC-074 15.35 22.20 6.85 8.38 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 15.35 16.00 0.65 16.06 70-95 Including 16.70 17.90 1.20 30.26 70-95 And 31.15 44.25 13.10 3.88 70-95 Including 35.60 37.10 1.50 22.24 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-076 19.85 26.20 6.35 1.01 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 38.45 51.30 12.85 18.43 70-95 Including 39.30 39.75 0.45 10.23 70-95 Including 48.40 48.85 0.45 81.00 40-70 Including 50.50 51.30 0.80 199.19 40-70 NFGC-25-GC-079 14.10 25.65 11.55 2.21 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 25.35 25.65 0.30 61.54 70-95 And 40.40 51.80 11.40 41.12 70-95 Including 40.40 40.70 0.30 10.76 70-95 Including 41.35 42.35 1.00 37.25 70-95 Including 43.00 43.70 0.70 14.36 70-95 Including 47.90 48.40 0.50 629.44 70-95 Including 48.70 50.30 1.60 55.71 50-80 And 57.35 59.55 2.20 11.74 50-80 Including 57.90 59.55 1.65 15.56 50-80 And 65.20 68.00 2.80 11.87 25-55 Including 65.20 66.80 1.60 18.64 25-55 NFGC-25-GC-082 16.80 36.65 19.85 43.18 65-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 17.50 19.40 1.90 221.81 65-95 Including 24.65 25.00 0.35 14.10 70-95 Including 31.00 34.00 3.00 122.53 70-95 Including 34.55 35.20 0.65 35.33 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-084 16.80 19.75 2.95 5.23 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 40.95 43.75 2.80 17.51 70-95 Including 41.40 43.00 1.60 27.24 70-95 And 48.90 60.60 11.70 27.31 70-95 Including 48.90 51.65 2.75 77.18 70-95 Including 57.90 60.60 2.70 38.29 60-90 NFGC-25-GC-085 19.30 22.20 2.90 2.63 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 41.80 44.10 2.30 17.99 65-95 Including 42.55 42.90 0.35 114.28 65-95 And 57.65 62.60 4.95 8.16 70-95 Including 62.15 62.60 0.45 51.19 70-95 And 69.80 72.15 2.35 20.05 70-95 Including 70.80 71.50 0.70 65.13 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-087 6.00 8.20 2.20 1.73 Unknown Iceberg Excavation And 18.15 20.70 2.55 1.78 70-95 And 42.80 52.00 9.20 6.70 70-95 Including 50.90 51.25 0.35 138.45 70-95 And 63.00 75.55 12.55 8.26 70-95 Including 63.80 65.20 1.40 19.78 70-95 Including 66.05 67.75 1.70 36.86 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-090 58.00 66.55 8.55 2.48 65-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 61.50 62.00 0.50 11.23 65-95 NFGC-25-GC-093 56.35 62.40 6.05 6.74 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 57.00 58.00 1.00 15.35 70-95 Including 60.70 61.70 1.00 17.92 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-097 21.30 24.15 2.85 1.07 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 27.65 55.20 27.55 11.88 70-95 Including 31.35 33.90 2.55 27.91 70-95 Including 34.45 35.95 1.50 36.04 70-95 Including 43.40 43.80 0.40 20.09 70-95 Including 54.75 55.20 0.45 321.59 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-099 2.00 4.10 2.10 1.02 Unknown Iceberg Excavation And 43.00 45.20 2.20 2.40 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-101 15.65 20.50 4.85 1.15 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 40.00 53.90 13.90 1.53 70-95 Including 41.15 41.55 0.40 12.16 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-104 42.15 44.45 2.30 1.23 70-95 Iceberg Excavation NFGC-25-GC-106 3.60 22.25 18.65 31.61 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 3.60 4.55 0.95 239.28 60-90 Including 10.25 10.90 0.65 15.83 70-95 Including 14.30 15.05 0.75 44.82 70-95 Including 17.60 22.25 4.65 65.59 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-107 12.60 15.20 2.60 14.30 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 12.60 14.35 1.75 17.81 70-95 And 21.75 30.05 8.30 55.43 70-95 Including 21.75 22.60 0.85 53.65 70-95 Including 23.60 24.15 0.55 141.09 70-95 Including 24.45 24.90 0.45 750.76 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-109 11.00 13.00 2.00 2.31 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 17.15 19.75 2.60 120.13 70-95 Including 17.80 18.95 1.15 304.86 70-95 And 25.40 40.80 15.40 8.55 70-95 Including 25.40 25.75 0.35 22.77 70-95 Including 27.45 28.00 0.55 13.75 70-95 Including 31.35 32.30 0.95 88.66 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-112 0.00 2.35 2.35 1.03 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 8.00 20.90 12.90 30.43 65-95 Including 8.00 10.55 2.55 18.90 70-95 Including 15.60 16.10 0.50 27.20 65-95 Including 16.40 17.90 1.50 118.75 65-95 Including 19.40 20.50 1.10 133.35 65-95 NFGC-25-GC-113 28.80 38.90 10.10 12.82 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 28.80 29.30 0.50 18.48 70-95 Including 30.25 31.30 1.05 25.09 70-95 Including 31.80 32.70 0.90 83.17 70-95 And 44.50 47.15 2.65 8.17 50-80 Including 46.30 46.60 0.30 56.91 50-80 NFGC-25-GC-116 8.00 11.70 3.70 1.10 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 28.40 38.30 9.90 3.74 70-95 Including 28.85 30.05 1.20 23.28 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-117 24.30 29.50 5.20 5.24 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 24.30 25.70 1.40 16.38 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-118 3.75 9.15 5.40 1.16 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 27.40 34.25 6.85 4.43 70-95 And 40.35 53.05 12.70 40.56 40-70 Including 50.35 53.05 2.70 186.54 40-70 And Including 52.55 53.05 0.50 807.23 40-70 NFGC-25-GC-119 3.40 8.00 4.60 8.81 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 6.10 8.00 1.90 19.32 70-95 And 16.45 24.50 8.05 26.71 70-95 Including 17.90 19.90 2.00 97.22 70-95 Including 20.90 21.80 0.90 12.15 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-120 21.70 24.20 2.50 1.09 60-90 Iceberg Excavation And 31.00 37.00 6.00 3.08 60-90 Including 31.00 32.45 1.45 12.53 60-90 NFGC-25-GC-121 6.35 10.20 3.85 1.35 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 29.60 33.75 4.15 16.92 70-95 Including 32.35 33.25 0.90 74.82 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-122 4.35 6.40 2.05 19.72 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 4.70 6.40 1.70 23.64 70-95 And 13.45 23.35 9.90 12.98 60-90 Including 14.40 17.20 2.80 34.57 60-90 Including 18.00 18.50 0.50 32.38 60-90 NFGC-25-GC-123 14.40 23.45 9.05 11.06 70-95 Iceberg Excavation Including 17.60 19.20 1.60 52.51 70-95 NFGC-25-GC-124 9.40 11.65 2.25 1.09 70-95 Iceberg Excavation And 17.00 29.40 12.40 5.17 70-95 Including 18.80 20.30 1.50 30.32 70-95

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Table 3 Details of drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Zone NFGC-25-GC-043 300 -45 108 658419 5427780 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-046 300 -45 99 658422 5427785 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-048 300 -45 84 658427 5427793 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-050 300 -45 76 658429 5427797 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-052 300 -45 76 658432 5427802 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-055 299 -45.2 75 658437 5427805 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-056 300 -45 13 658181 5427527 Keats NFGC-25-GC-058 300 -45 63 658437 5427810 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-059 299 -45.5 51 658436 5427817 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-060 300 -45 11 658248 5427541 Keats NFGC-25-GC-061 300 -45 61 658442 5427814 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-062 298 -45.2 21 658182 5427521 Keats NFGC-25-GC-063 299 -45 26 658177 5427512 Keats NFGC-25-GC-064 299 -45.5 59 658441 5427819 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-065 299 -45 36 658186 5427516 Keats NFGC-25-GC-066 299 -45 21 658171 5427516 Keats NFGC-25-GC-067 299 -45.5 67 658449 5427815 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-068 300 -45 34 658228 5427546 Keats NFGC-25-GC-069 300 -45 83 658444 5427807 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-070 300 -45 18 658213 5427555 Keats NFGC-25-GC-071 300 -45 23 658172 5427521 Keats NFGC-25-GC-072 300 -45 42 658434 5427824 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-073 300 -45 15 658166 5427519 Keats NFGC-25-GC-074 300 -45 67 658430 5427815 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-075 300 -45 13 658176 5427525 Keats NFGC-25-GC-076 300 -45 63 658425 5427806 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-078 300 -45 21 658179 5427516 Keats NFGC-25-GC-079 299 -45 84 658426 5427806 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-080 300 -45 31 658231 5427550 Keats NFGC-25-GC-081 300 -45 27 658223 5427549 Keats NFGC-25-GC-082 300 -45 42 658429 5427821 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-083 300 -45 54 658248 5427535 Keats NFGC-25-GC-084 299 -45 85 658420 5427797 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-085 300 -45 79 658417 5427793 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-086 300 -45 39 658237 5427547 Keats NFGC-25-GC-087 299 -45 78 658415 5427789 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-088 299 -45 19 658246 5427530 Keats NFGC-25-GC-089 299 -45 25 658225 5427554 Keats NFGC-25-GC-090 299 -45 71 658414 5427772 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-091 299 -45 15 658216 5427559 Keats NFGC-25-GC-092 299 -45 16 658243 5427526 Keats NFGC-25-GC-093 299 -45 69 658417 5427776 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-094 299 -45 21 658218 5427552 Keats NFGC-25-GC-095 299 -45 52 658240 5427533 Keats NFGC-25-GC-096 299 -45 23 658221 5427556 Keats NFGC-25-GC-097 300 -45 60 658431 5427808 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-098 298 -45 48 658239 5427540 Keats NFGC-25-GC-099 300 -45 58 658412 5427785 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-100 300 -45 23 658190 5427533 Keats NFGC-25-GC-101 300 -45 58 658410 5427780 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-102 300 -45 47 658235 5427536 Keats NFGC-25-GC-103 300 -45 31 658198 5427529 Keats NFGC-25-GC-104 300 -45 61 658407 5427776 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-105 300 -45 26 658217 5427547 Keats NFGC-25-GC-106 300 -45 28 658427 5427827 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-107 300 -45 38 658423 5427819 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-108 300 -45 24 658187 5427524 Keats NFGC-25-GC-109 300 -45.5 48 658423 5427814 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-110 300 -45 24 658252 5427527 Keats NFGC-25-GC-111 300 -45 48 658238 5427529 Keats NFGC-25-GC-112 300 -45 27 658422 5427825 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-113 300 -45 50 658415 5427806 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-115 300 -45 59 658242 5427521 Keats NFGC-25-GC-116 300 -45 51 658411 5427802 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-117 300 -45 56 658408 5427798 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-118 300 -45 59 658406 5427794 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-119 300 -45 32 658413 5427817 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-120 300 -45 44 658401 5427785 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-121 300 -45 50 658399 5427781 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-122 300 -45 25 658414 5427824 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-123 300 -45 30 658408 5427816 Iceberg NFGC-25-GC-124 300 -45 37 658406 5427811 Iceberg

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ at depth. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssay method at their Thunder Bay, ON laboratory. They do however have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.

Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024 received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.

New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P. Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this press release by New Found Gold. Ms. Render certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found Gold is an emerging Canadian gold producer with assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in Queensway and the Hammerdown Gold Project, which includes fully permitted milling and tailings facilities. The Company is currently focused on advancing its flagship Queensway to production and bringing the Hammerdown deposit into commercial gold production.

In July 2025, the Company completed a PEA at Queensway (see New Found Gold press release dated July 21, 2025). Recent drilling continues to yield new discoveries along strike and down dip of known gold zones, pointing to the district-scale potential that covers a +110 km strike extent along two prospective fault zones at Queensway.

Through 2025 New Found Gold built a new board of directors and management team and has a solid shareholder base which includes cornerstone investor Eric Sprott. The Company is focused on growth and value creation.

Keith Boyle, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

New Found Gold Corp.

Contact

For further information on New Found Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca, contact us through our investor inquiry form at https://newfoundgold.ca/contact/contact-us/ or contact:

Follow us on social media at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/newfound-gold-corp

https://x.com/newfoundgold

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including relating to the Company's 2025 drill program on its Queensway Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and the timing, results, and interpretation and use of the results; planned reporting of the remaining results from 2025 drilling and channel sampling from the Lotto excavation; the excavation program and the timing and results thereof; future drill and excavation programs and the timing and focus thereof; exploration, drilling and mineralization at Queensway; the extent of mineralization and the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization; the potential conversion of mineral resources; the potential resource expansion; planned filing of an updated Technical Report for Queensway, including a mineral resource update, and the timing thereof; focus on growth and value creation; and the merits of Queensway. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "encouraging", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the Company's ability to complete exploration and drilling programs as expected, possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results and the results of the metallurgical testing program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

1 g/t Au = grams of gold per tonne, m = metres.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285803

Source: New Found Gold Corp.