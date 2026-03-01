Senheng New Retail Berhad: Senheng Delivers Strong 343.9% QoQ PAT Surge in Q4FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 1, 2026 / Senheng New Retail Berhad ("Senheng" or the "Group"), one of Malaysia's largest consumer electronics retailers, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), delivering a strong quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") improvement driven by higher revenue momentum, improved gross margins and positive early traction from its Point-Based Economy ("PBE") trial.

On a quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") basis, revenue rose approximately 18.2% from RM272.7 million in Q3 FY2025, mainly driven by the "Untung Gila" campaign, year-end festive demand, and major online promotional events such as 11.11 and 12.12. Profit before tax ("PBT") rose by 91.2% QoQ to RM4.03 million compared to RM2.10 million in the preceding quarter, reflecting stronger revenue throughput and improved gross margin contribution as sales momentum accelerated into the year-end period.Profit after tax ("PAT") increased by 343.9%, to RM2.93 million from RM0.66 million in Q3 FY2025, reflecting the stronger operating leverage achieved and improved demand quality following the rollout of the PBE trial.

On year-on-year ("YoY") basis, the Group revenue recorded a 4.5% YoY increase from RM308.49 million in Q4 FY2024 to RM 322.22 million in Q4 FY2025. Gross profit rose 10.4% YoY to RM69.11 million, reflecting improved product mix and margin optimisation initiatives. PBT increased sharply by 159.8% YoY to RM4.03 million, compared to RM1.55 million in Q4 FY2024, supported by higher revenue and improved gross margin contribution.PAT increased to RM 2.93 million compares with a loss of RM1.52 million recorded in Q4 FY2024, which was affected by a one-off adjustment.

For the full financial year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY2025"), the Group recorded revenue of RM1.14 billion compared to RM1.22 billion in FY2024, reflecting softer consumer electronics demand amid cautious sentiment. Full-year PBT stood at RM13.28 million versus RM18.78 million previously. Despite the moderated annual performance, the Group successfully sustained profitability and strengthened its balance sheet position.

The Group attributed the improved fourth quarter performance mainly to the successful trial implementation of its Point-Based Economy ("PBE") Business Model between September and December 2025. The initiative drove encouraging customer participation, stronger redemption trends and repeat engagement patterns, indicating improved demand quality and customer stickiness.

Mr. Lim Kim Heng, Managing Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad

Mr. Lim Kim Heng, Managing Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad, commented: "Q4 marked a meaningful turnaround in momentum, with revenue growth translating into stronger profitability. The encouraging response to our Point-Based Economy framework during its trial phase has demonstrated the effectiveness of the model, and we are already seeing tangible performance improvements. As we move into a full-fledged rollout, we believe this year will be a pivotal year for Senheng as we accelerate the campaign and strengthen customer lifetime value through structured engagement rather than relying solely on price-driven initiatives."

He added, "While the broader retail environment remains competitive, the improved gross margins and stronger quarter-on-quarter performance demonstrate that disciplined execution, combined with targeted campaigns and loyalty ecosystem enhancement, can deliver resilient results."

Looking ahead to 2026, the Group expects a cautiously more supportive operating environment, supported by projected GDP growth of 4.0% to 4.5% and a relatively moderate inflation outlook of 1.3% to 2.0%. The upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign is also anticipated to provide incremental support to domestic consumption. With the full rollout of the Point-Based Economy model and continued optimisation of product mix and cost structures, Senheng remains focused on sustaining operational resilience, strengthening margins and rebuilding demand quality across both physical and digital channels.

