San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2026) - As corporate travel rebounds and distributed teams gather more frequently for in-person strategy sessions, conferences, and investor meetings, enterprises are rethinking how they manage group mobility. Bookinglane, Inc., the fast-scaling AI-powered premium travel platform founded in late 2022, announced the expansion of its nationwide Sprinter Van service across more than 25 major U.S. business markets.





Bookinglane Expands Nationwide Sprinter Van Service to Meet Rising Enterprise Demand for Centralized Group Mobility



The expansion strengthens Bookinglane's ability to deliver centralized, executive-grade group transportation under a single agreement - eliminating the need for corporations to coordinate multiple regional vendors.

Corporate travel departments are under increasing pressure to reduce vendor fragmentation, improve visibility, and standardize service quality across markets. Bookinglane reports that demand for Sprinter Vans has accelerated as companies move away from booking multiple sedans or rideshare vehicles for executive teams and instead consolidate group travel under unified platforms.

The expansion reflects measurable momentum, including a 40% year-over-year increase in active corporate markets served and a 35% growth in nationwide Sprinter Van partner network capacity. The acceleration signals rising enterprise demand for centralized, multi-city group mobility solutions as organizations seek greater operational consistency, compliance alignment, and vendor consolidation.

A single executive Sprinter Van accommodates up to 12-14 passengers, making it ideal for board delegations, leadership offsites, investor roadshows, conference transfers, and multi-stop city visits.

"Enterprises don't want to coordinate three separate cars with different drivers and staggered arrivals. They want their teams moving together, on time, with one point of accountability. That's exactly what centralized Sprinter service delivers," said Ivan Ivanov, CEO of Bookinglane.

Since launching in late 2022, Bookinglane has scaled into a premium travel platform serving more than 2,500 corporate clients through a network of 8,000+ vetted partners across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and key European markets.

The company has completed more than 100,000 transfers and continues to expand its centralized system to support enterprise-grade visibility, compliance oversight, and unified reporting.

The newly expanded Sprinter Van network operates in key business corridors including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Boston, and Washington, D.C., representing high-frequency corporate travel hubs where group coordination and arrival precision are critical.

Unlike traditional local operators, Bookinglane provides a centralized platform that integrates real-time trip monitoring, unified billing and reporting, standardized compliance requirements, insurance documentation alignment, and enterprise-level service oversight. Travel managers can manage reservations through a dashboard and mobile interface, providing full visibility into pickup status, route progress, and trip completion.

For corporate teams conducting multi-stop roadshows or investor meetings, hourly Sprinter Van service provides operational continuity - reducing wait times, eliminating vehicle swaps, and ensuring consistent service standards throughout the day.

The Sprinter Van network consists primarily of Mercedes Sprinter models operated by vetted partner providers trained to meet enterprise expectations for punctuality, discretion, and presentation. Standardized service protocols ensure consistency across participating markets.

As workplace policies continue to evolve - with many companies increasing in-office requirements while hybrid structures remain common - enterprises are convening teams more frequently for strategy sessions, conferences, and leadership gatherings. Coordinated group transportation has become increasingly important to keeping those in-person engagements efficient, consistent, and on schedule.

"When ten executives are landing in the same city, efficiency matters. Sprinter Vans allow enterprises to move teams together with consistency across every market," Ivanov added.

While the immediate focus remains on strengthening U.S. coverage, Bookinglane's infrastructure is designed for continued global expansion. The company's broader platform includes premium sedans, SUVs, executive Sprinter Vans, and charter bus solutions - creating a unified mobility ecosystem for corporate travel programs.

As organizations evaluate cost control, compliance risk, and vendor consolidation strategies in 2026, centralized group mobility is emerging as a priority - and Sprinter Vans are increasingly at the center of that shift.

Founded in late 2022, Bookinglane, Inc. is an AI-powered global premium travel platform specializing in executive transportation, corporate mobility, and enterprise travel solutions. Serving more than 3,500 corporate clients through a network of 8,000+ vetted partners, the company provides centralized booking, compliance oversight, and unified reporting across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and major European markets.

