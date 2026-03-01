Chancery Royalty Ltd: Chancery Royalty Signs Equity Investment and Royalty Option with Eagle Exploration in Papua New Guinea

Strategic Investment Provides Exposure to Potential Multi-Million Ounce Gold System at Rolg Ridge

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / March 1, 2026 / Chancery Royalty Ltd ("Chancery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a stake in Eagle Exploration Pty Ltd ("Eagle") granting Chancery an option to acquire a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty over Eagle's interest in EL 1611, covering the high-grade Rolg Ridge Gold Prospect in the Western Highlands Province of Papua New Guinea.

Chancery CEO Jeremy Gray commented:

"Rolg Ridge represents one of the most exciting world class gold targets in PNG, with the potential to be a multi-million ounce high-grade target. I am very excited to come back to the Highlands of PNG, where we started in 2016 with K92 Mining. We believe Eagle Exploration could be the next big success story."

Under the agreement, Chancery will invest up to AUD$450,000 in Eagle Exploration shares by June 2026. As part of this investment, Chancery has been granted a 12-month option, exercisable following formal registration of Eagle's initial 90% acquisition of EL 1611, to acquire a 1% NSR royalty for US$1 million. Eagle retains the right to repurchase 0.5% of the NSR for US$5 million. Eagle also has the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the tenement.

Eagle Founding Director and CEO Alan Martin added:

"We are delighted to partner with Chancery Royalty as we fast-track exploration at Rolg Ridge. Early work has identified free gold across a broad 1,000-metre strike and up to 500-metre width, indicating potential for a large-scale Highlands-style gold system. Chancery's support strengthens our ability to advance the project efficiently."

Portfolio & Growth Strategy

Chancery's portfolio includes 3 producing royalties with Gold Road (Arizona), Laiva Gold (Finland), Pilar Gold (Brazil), and one development royalty with the Tulu Kapi Gold Project (Ethiopia). These assets provide growing exposure to gold production and long-term optionality.

The royalty deal with Eagle follows the launch of Chancery Royalty in November 2025 as a new precious metals royalty company, supported by a near-term royalty-based production outlook of approximately 4,000 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2026 and a growth pipeline targeting more than 28,000 GEOs in the medium term. This trajectory positions Chancery as an attractive emerging entrant in the royalty sector at a time of increasing consolidation and growing institutional interest from large players, such as Tether.

The Company is currently conducting a Series A Strategic Expansion Financing at US$3.00 per share, implying a post-money valuation of approximately 0.3x Price-to-NAV, a significant discount to listed junior and mid-tier royalty peers trading at 1.0x-1.5x NAV.

About Chancery Royalty Ltd.

Chancery Royalty Ltd. is a Hamilton, Bermuda-based precious metals royalty company focused on acquiring and growing high-quality gold and silver royalty assets in established mining jurisdictions, complemented by carefully structured exposure to development-stage projects.

The Company is advancing its strategy and is targeting a public listing in the first half of 2026.

For more information on Chancery Royalty, please visit the link here.

About Eagle Exploration Pty Ltd

Eagle Exploration Pty Ltd ("Eagle") is a Sydney-based private exploration company established in September 2025 focused on acquiring Tier-1 gold and copper projects in Papua New Guinea. Its flagship Rolg Ridge Project (EL 1611), located north of Mt Hagen in the Western Highlands, is subject to an agreement allowing Eagle to earn up to 100% from Kupuyapa Mining Ltd.

Led by Alan Martin and Sinton Spence, who bring over 30 years of combined PNG exploration experience, Eagle commenced field operations in November 2025. Phase 1 and Phase 2 programs - including rock and soil sampling, trenching, and detailed geological mapping - are underway, with additional work such as LIDAR planned. Results will be incorporated into a NI 43-101 Technical Report.

