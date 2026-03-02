Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2026) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC PINK: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of A. Paul Gill as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of the Company effective March 1, 2026.

Mr. Gill is a business builder and financier with over 25 years of experience in creating, restructuring and growing businesses across various sectors, including mining, energy, automation and technology.

His career in mining started in 2001 when he was a founding Director of Norsemont Mining Corp., which was eventually bought by HudBay Minerals for $512 million in 2011. Following that success, he founded Lomiko Metals, a junior exploration and development company which received development grants from both the US Department of Defense and the Canadian Natural Resource Ministry totalling $16.7million for its graphite project. Mr. Gill then joined Pampa Metals Corp. (now Andina Copper), a South American copper explorer which is now a significant project developer in South America, as Chief Executive Officer.

Currently, he is a Director of Promethieus Technologies Inc., a company that invests in new technologies and is focused on the semiconductor industry, and Chief Executive Officer of Triple One Metals Inc. Through these roles, he has leveraged his skills and knowledge in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic development. Mr. Gill graduated from Simon Fraser University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts.

"I am excited to join Edison Lithium and look forward to working with the management team and Board to build on the Company's foundation, advance its projects, and create long-term value for shareholders," said Mr. Gill.

The Company is delighted to welcome Mr. Gill to the Company as his depth of experience in corporate development and capital markets will be instrumental as the Company advances its strategic objectives. A. Paul Gill replaces Nathan Rotstein, who has retired from his management and Board roles. The Company thanks Mr. Rotstein for his contributions and leadership during his tenure and reports that he will remain involved as an advisor to the Company to ensure a smooth transition.

The Company also announces the appointment of Andrew Gainsbury, formerly the Company's Controller, as acting Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Mr. Gainsbury, CFA, CMA, has over 16 years of experience in financial management and consulting in both Canada and Brazil. His most recent experience includes serving as Controller for several publicly-listed Canadian junior mining companies. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of a Brazilian engineering firm with over 800 employees, as well as a senior consultant leading corporate finance projects across multiple industries for Deloitte in Brazil. He specializes in strategic management, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, as well as corporate restructuring. He holds an MBA from McGill University and has earned his CFA and CMA designations.

Mr. Gainsbury replaces James (Jay) Richardson, who has temporarily stepped away from his duties as Chief Financial Officer for medical reasons. Mr. Richardson remains a director of the Company. The Company wishes Jay a speedy and full recovery.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "potential," "proposed," and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the appointments of the Company's new executive officers, the Company's strategic plans, business objectives, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding general economic and market conditions, the availability of financing, regulatory approvals, and the Company's ability to execute its business plan successfully.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to changes in market conditions, regulatory changes, competition, operational risks, the ability of the new Chief Executive Officer to successfully implement the Company's strategic objectives, and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285806

Source: Edison Lithium Corp.