02.03.2026 00:06 Uhr
Timekettle Makes Its First Appearance at MWC 2026, Highlighting the Highly Responsive W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After showcasing its innovations at major global technology exhibitions such as CES and IFA, Timekettle, a global leader in AI-powered translation, makes its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 from March 2-5. As one of the world's most influential exhibitions dedicated to connectivity and communication technologies, MWC provides a natural platform for showcasing devices designed to bridge language barriers in real-world interactions. By introducing W4, the most accurate AI interpreter earbuds, in this setting, Timekettle underscores how cross-language communication has become an essential layer of modern connectivity.

MWC 2026

Powered by a system-level fusion of its exclusive hardware and intelligent software, Timekettle W4 achieves the most accurate performance among AI interpreter earbuds, solving the two challenges that have always limited cross-language communication: capturing speech clearly and translating it precisely. Powered by the new Babel OS 2.0, W4 integrates two breakthrough technologies-AI Bone-Conduction Pickup and an intelligent SOTA Engine Selector-into a unified, self-reinforcing translation system.

Traditional translator earbuds rely on air-conducted microphones that easily lose accuracy in noisy or crowded environments. W4 removes this instability at the root. Its AI Bone-Conduction Pickup captures vibrations directly from the user's vocal cordsa, isolating speech from ambient noise. Whether in airports, exhibitions, or busy streets, W4 consistently locks onto the user's voice with exceptional precision.

But hearing clearly is only half the equation. W4's SOTA Engine Selector intelligently identifies the language pair in real time and automatically deploys the most suitable translation engine for that pairing. Each engine is optimized for specific grammar structures, expression patterns, and domain contexts, meaning business negotiations, technical discussions, and everyday conversations all receive translations that sound natural and native-level.

By creating a closed-loop system of clean input, smart engine selection, and accurate output, W4 transforms translation from "usable" to truly trustworthy, delivering the most stable and natural cross-language communication experience available today.

Timekettle's introduction of the upgraded W4 at MWC 2026 reflects a breakthrough vision for AI-powered translation, which prioritizes real-world reliability over abstraction. By uniting cutting-edge technology with scenario-driven design, W4 enables clear, confident and stable communication even in demanding environments. This milestone signals Timekettle's commitment to making cross-language interaction more natural, accurate, and accessible, supporting sustained, in-depth conversations and advancing a future where global communication happens effortlessly.

Official Store link: https://bit.ly/47kAhuy

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922987/IMG_20260301_225631.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/timekettle-makes-its-first-appearance-at-mwc-2026-highlighting-the-highly-responsive-w4-ai-interpreter-earbuds-302700449.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.