HONG KONG, Feb 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CALB Group Co., Ltd. ("CALB" or "the Company," stock code: 3931.HK) published a positive profit announcement. The Company is expected to record a net profit ranging from approximately RMB2,025 million to RMB2,193 million for the year ended 31 December 2025, representing an increase ranging from approximately 140% to 160% as compared to the net profit of RMB844 million for the same period last year. The expected growth is primarily driven by the continuous high growth of leading-edge technology products across business sectors, including passenger applications and commercial applications as well as ESS cells.CALB stated that, the Company adheres to a dual-drive strategy focusing on EV and ESS while actively promoting its global expansion. In 2025, all business segments of the Company achieved rapid growth, with both EV and ESS businesses ranking among the global top four, continuously increasing market share, and further solidifying its position as a leading industry player. In the power battery sector, leveraging its exceptional product capabilities, CALB successfully secured orders from multiple leading international automakers and achieved remarkable growth in the high-end passenger vehicle market. Delivery volumes for commercial vehicle power batteries saw dramatic growth, significantly exceeding expectations, and the successful strategic deployment in the commercial vehicle, including heavy trucks, further strengthened the Company's competitive advantage in the market. The ESS cells sector also maintained strong momentum, with cell shipments again achieving multiple-fold growth and securing several benchmark projects in key global markets. In response to accelerating global expansion and rapidly growing customer demand, the Company has been swiftly implementing a new round of capacity planning, providing robust support for its global delivery capabilities. The substantial business expansion and the deepening of the Company's global footprint were the key drivers behind the significant revenue growth.As a battery expert, CALB has been adhering to the philosophy of technological innovation, maintaining its leading position in both product and technology. During the year, the Company maintained its leadership in cutting-edge battery technology with the 'UP' battery. Its 5C super-charged LFP battery successfully supported XPeng's entire new vehicle lineup. The 400Wh/kg semi-solid battery has entered the vehicle trial phase. The all-solid-state battery has achieved superior performance, with the commissioning of a dedicated production line. The high-power LFP R46 cylindrical cell achieved mass production for PHEV models. The 314Ah Gen2 long-cycle ESS cells, with its ultra-long service life of 15,000 cycles, has earned high recognition from global customers. The next-generation "ZHIJIU" of 588Ah and 600Ah+ large ESS cells have successfully entered the mass production stage. Concurrently, the Company has actively been exploring emerging markets. Leveraging its technological platform, CALB has achieved mass production of its high energy density, high-safety high-nickel cylindrical battery for leading eVTOL models, while simultaneously expanding the application of its all-solid-state battery into the robotics and eVTOL sectors.With a global footprint and a steadfast commitment to innovation-led growth, CALB has built an all-scenario business layout, injecting strong momentum for sustained future profit growth.About CALBCALB is a new energy enterprise specializing in the research, production, sales, and market application development of lithium batteries, battery management systems, and related integrated products and lithium battery materials. As Battery Expert, we aim to build a comprehensive energy operation system, to provide complete product solutions and full life-cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage.Currently, CALB has completed an all-round layout in domestic by setting up industrial bases in Changzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hefei, Jiangmen and Meishan. Meanwhile, CALB has set up bases in Europe and ASEAN, vigorously expanding the layout all over the world to become a global leading enterprise with large-scale intelligent manufacturing capabilities.Source: CALB Group Co LtdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.