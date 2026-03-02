Vancouver, BC, Mar 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Tomorrow Company ("TMRW") today announced the completion of its strategic merger with Carbon Distributed Technologies AG ("CUT") and Plato Technologies Inc., forming an integrated Web3 infrastructure platform positioned at the convergence of artificial intelligence, tokenized real-world assets, and programmable climate markets.The Company is launching with a clear conviction: the next decade of value creation in digital finance will belong to those who build and own infrastructure - not interfaces. Systems that are programmable. Intelligence that is embedded. Assets that are verifiable. Rails that institutions can scale on.Global markets are entering a structural transformation. Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming embedded into capital allocation, enterprise operations, and regulatory oversight. Digital assets are evolving from trading vehicles into programmable utility frameworks capable of moving value instantly and transparently. Climate accountability is moving from narrative commitments to measurable, auditable instrumentation.The Tomorrow Company is designed to operate at the intersection of these structural shifts - and to grow with them. The merger unites two powerful and complementary platforms.CUT Carbon Distributed Technologies AG contributes a tokenized carbon utility framework structured around verifiability, traceability, and retirement mechanics. Built within Liechtenstein's Blockchain Act framework and deployed on Ethereum Mainnet, CUT's model emphasizes measurable CO2 reduction linkage and immutable audit trails across issuance, transfer, and retirement. As regulators, institutions, and global enterprises demand higher standards of disclosure and impact validation, programmable carbon infrastructure becomes foundational to next-generation capital markets.Paul Thomson, Co-Founder of CUT Carbon Distributed Technologies AG, commented:"Tokenized commodities are moving from intention to instrumentation. For tokenized carbon credits, what matters now is verifiability traceable assets, defensible controls, and retirement mechanics that stand up to real scrutiny. By integrating into The Tomorrow Company's broader infrastructure platform, we believe we can accelerate adoption and bring institutional-grade carbon instrumentation to global markets."Complementing this climate utility layer is Plato Technologies Inc., which brings an AI-driven intelligence engine purpose-built to convert fragmented global data into deployable, decision-ready workflows. Plato's vertically focused intelligence products are designed for repeat enterprise usage and global distribution, with an operating discipline centered on scalable infrastructure and cost efficiency.Bryan Feinberg, CEO and Founder of Plato Technologies Inc., stated:"AI is only transformative when it moves from insight to execution. This merger connects measurable data verticals with a distribution-driven intelligence engine designed to operate at scale. The opportunity ahead is not incremental - it is to embed AI directly into the infrastructure layer of emerging digital markets."The Tomorrow Company is structured as a diversified Web3 infrastructure holding platform with multiple reinforcing value engines. The strategy extends beyond a single asset class or vertical. Leadership intends to expand tokenized asset frameworks beyond carbon into additional real-world asset categories where verifiability and programmability unlock new liquidity. The Company plans to accelerate the deployment of vertical AI intelligence products across sectors where data fragmentation creates inefficiencies. It also intends to pursue selective acquisitions and integrations aligned with durable utility, regulatory alignment, and institutional capital flows.Management believes that over the coming years, the convergence of AI and tokenization will redefine how capital is raised, allocated, verified, and measured. Markets will increasingly reward platforms that can demonstrate programmable accountability, embedded intelligence, and infrastructure resilience. TMRW's long-term objective is to build a compounding portfolio of infrastructure assets that operate beneath market cycles - generating value through adoption, integration, and scale rather than volatility.The Company's growth roadmap includes expanding institutional partnerships, deepening blockchain-native infrastructure capabilities, and deploying AI systems that integrate directly into financial and enterprise workflows. As tokenized real-world assets and AI-native markets expand globally, The Tomorrow Company aims to position itself as a foundational infrastructure layer - enabling new asset classes, accelerating measurable climate action, and embedding intelligence into digital capital flows.This launch represents the beginning of an expansion strategy, not its culmination. The leadership of The Tomorrow Company believes that the coming cycle will see a dramatic re-rating of infrastructure-layer platforms that combine regulatory alignment, programmable assets, and deployable AI systems. TMRW is entering the market with the ambition to help define that category.About The Tomorrow CompanyThe Tomorrow Company is a Web3 infrastructure and digital asset holding company focused on building foundational rails for the AI-native financial era. Through strategic acquisitions, tokenized utility frameworks, and vertically deployable intelligence products, TMRW seeks to architect scalable systems designed for institutional-grade adoption and long-term compounding growth.About CUT Carbon Distributed Technologies AGCUT Carbon Distributed Technologies AG operates CUT.eco, a tokenized carbon utility platform focused on verification, traceability, and transparent retirement mechanics under Liechtenstein's blockchain regulatory framework.About Plato Technologies Inc.Plato Technologies Inc. develops AI-powered, vertically focused intelligence products designed to transform aggregated global data into deployable workflows and scalable Web3 AI capabilities.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements relating to anticipated strategic benefits, expansion initiatives, market opportunities, and future performance. ContactBryan Feinberg / COOThe Tomorrow Companybf@tmrw-digital.comSource: Plato Technologies Inc