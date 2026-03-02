Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: 915272 | ISIN: US1924461023 | Ticker-Symbol: COZ
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 21:54
54,46 Euro
-0,13 % -0,07
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 01:38 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dunlop Sports Americas: Nico Echavarria Breaks Through at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for Third PGA TOUR Title

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 1, 2026 / Armed with a bag full of Srixon and Cleveland Golf equipment, Nico Echavarria delivered a complete performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for his first win in 2026 and first in two years. He finished at 17-under par, battling to a two-stroke victory and earning the third PGA TOUR title of his career.

"I told my wife on Monday that I was going to win this week, I felt that way," said Nico Echavarria. "I was feeling good and I was glad to be out of the po annua greens. I was hitting the ball good and here we are."

After a slow start to the season, Nico Echavarria proved just how quickly momentum can flip in golf. He finished the week first in Strokes Gained: Total, showcasing control across every part of his game. His iron play was sharp, using a combination of Srixon ZXi5 and ZXi7 Irons, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Approach, while his touch around the greens helped separate himself from the field, ranking inside the top 10.

When he did get in sticky situations, he recovered with confidence. Echavarria went an impressive 16-for-19 in scrambling opportunities using his Cleveland Golf RTZ Wedges, a key factor in maintaining momentum throughout the week. Another telling story to his performance was his consistency. He carded just three bogeys all week, the fewest in the field and played bogey-free golf over the weekend.

After a challenging stretch, this win is a powerful rest for Echavarria who earns a spot in the men's first major of the season next month and is projected to move inside the top 10 in FedExCup Rankings.

Take a look at Nico Echavarria's winning equipment at the Cognizant Classic:

  • Srixon ZXi 9° Prototype Driver

  • Srixon ZXi5 Irons (4i, 5i)

  • Srixon ZXi7 Irons (6i-PW)

  • Srixon RTZ Tour Rack (50° MID, 54°, MID, 60° LOW)

  • Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Ball

To explore Echavarria's winning setup, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

CONTACT:
Noelle Zavaleta
Media & Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nico-echavarria-breaks-through-at-the-cognizant-classic-in-the-pal-1142596

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
