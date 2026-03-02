Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Electric Vehicles Market to Cross $1 Trillion by 2031 as BEVs Dominate Global Sales, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, electric vehicles market size is entering a high-growth phase, rising from USD 0.67 trillion in 2025 to USD 0.75 trillion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 1.30 trillion by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.68%. Momentum is being driven by declining battery pack costs, rapid deployment of 350 kW and above fast-charging corridors, and tighter fleet-average CO2 regulations across China, the European Union, and the United States. Battery electric vehicles already represent more than 70% of total unit sales, while Asia-Pacific contributes over half of global demand, supported by China's large-scale lithium-iron-phosphate production. Automakers are increasingly adopting 400-800V architectures to enable sub-20-minute charging, and commercial fleets are accelerating EV adoption as total ownership costs fall below diesel alternatives. Market competition remains moderate, with BYD, Tesla, and SAIC collectively accounting for about one-third of global share, even as legacy automakers ramp up capacity to meet emission targets.

Electric Vehicle Market Trends and Drivers

Stricter Corporate Emission Regulations Across Key Automotive Regions

Regulatory momentum is intensifying across major automotive markets. China has raised its dual-credit requirements, the European Union has strengthened its emission standards, and California's Advanced Clean Cars II framework is approaching implementation. Together, these policies are accelerating capital flows toward zero-emission vehicle programs. In Europe, steep non-compliance penalties are pushing automakers such as Volkswagen, Stellantis, and General Motors to realign their R&D focus. Many legacy manufacturers are fast-tracking dedicated EV platforms while scaling back new internal combustion engine development, making regulation a central force shaping the future of the electric vehicle industry.

Next-Generation Silicon-Based Batteries Supporting Long-Distance EVs

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX demonstrated how advanced silicon-carbon anodes can dramatically extend driving range without increasing battery size. Material innovations from Sila Nanotechnologies are helping move this technology closer to large-scale production, with expectations of further gains in energy density. Earlier concerns around durability are easing as nano-engineered silicon and improved binders enhance battery stability. As commercialization progresses, longer-range capability is becoming more common in mainstream crossovers, reducing range anxiety and encouraging consumers to opt for higher-range electric models.

Electric Vehicle Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the centre of global EV demand, led by China's rapid scale-up of LFP blade batteries and India's production-linked incentives that are strengthening local manufacturing. China continues to dominate sales, while South Korea's Hyundai and Kia expand exports. Japan is stepping up subsidies to stimulate adoption, and emerging Southeast Asian hubs such as Thailand and Indonesia are attracting automakers with tax incentives and access to raw materials, reinforcing the region's leadership in electric mobility.

In North America, supportive policies are encouraging domestic assembly and localized supply chains. Tesla holds a strong position in the U.S. BEV space, though GM, Ford, and Stellantis are expanding capacity to close the gap. Canada's zero-emission vehicle mandate aligns closely with California's roadmap, and Mexico is leveraging trade advantages to attract new battery investments. Despite challenges around rural charging access and grid readiness, federal and state incentives continue to accelerate infrastructure rollout.

"Electric vehicle adoption continues to reflect regulatory direction, investment flows, and evolving consumer demand across regions. Mordor Intelligence's structured research approach, grounded in cross-verified industry data and consistent market tracking, provides decision-makers with dependable view compared with fragmented or single-source analyses." Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Electric Vehicle Industry Segmentation

By Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

Others

By Motor Architecture

Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM/IPM)

Induction Motors (IM)

Others (SRM, Axial Flux, etc.)

By Range

Short (0-200 km)

Mid (200-400 km)

Long (400-600 km)

Ultra-Long (Above 600 km)

By Voltage

Low Voltage (Below 200 V)

Mid Voltage (200-400 V)

High Voltage (400-800 V)

Ultra-High Voltage (Above 800 V)

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Companies in the EV Industry

BYD Company Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

SAIC Motor

Volkswagen AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Stellantis N.V.

Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz)

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

BMW AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Volvo Car AB

Rivian Automotive LLC

Lucid Group Inc.

NIO Inc.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Industry Related Reports By Mordor Intelligence

Recreational Vehicle Market Size: The recreational vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 35.66 billion in 2026 to USD 52.74 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.14%, driven by increasing interest in outdoor leisure activities, rising preference for road-based travel and mobile lifestyles, growing rental and shared RV services, and advancements in connected, electric, and smart RV technologies.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Share: The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market is projected to surge from USD 4.12 billion in 2026 to USD 25.05 billion by 2031, registering an impressive CAGR of 43.49% during the forecast period. Growth is fuelled by increasing government incentives for zero-emission mobility, expanding hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, advancements in fuel cell technology, and rising investments in sustainable transportation solutions by automotive manufacturers.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hydrogen-fuel-cell-vehicle-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Electric Truck Market Trends: The electric truck market is projected to grow significantly from USD 19.31 billion in 2026 to USD 72.11 billion by 2031, at a robust CAGR of 30.15%, driven by stringent emission regulations, rapid advancements in battery technology, increasing total cost of ownership advantages, expanding charging infrastructure, and rising fleet electrification initiatives across logistics and commercial transportation sectors.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electric-vehicles-market-to-cross-1-trillion-by-2031-as-bevs-dominate-global-sales-reports-mordor-intelligence-302699839.html