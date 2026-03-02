FutureGen Industries Provides Investment Performance Update and Shares Realized Gains

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 1, 2026 / FutureGen Industries Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (formerly Right Season Investments Corp.) (Frankfurt:T500, WKN: A41WY4) ("FutureGen Industries" or the "Company") is pleased to report notable realized gains from recent strategic portfolio activity. These results reflect the Company's ongoing efforts to identify opportunities and generate value through its disciplined investment approach.

Onco-Innovations (CBOE CA: ONCO) Investment Update:

FutureGen Industries invested $31,175 into Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO) in June 2025. During 2025, the Company sold 500,000 shares, generating realized gains of $765,065.33. Onco-Innovations is a Canadian biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision-driven solutions for cancer treatment. The company's research focuses on developing PNKP-inhibitor therapies that target a key DNA repair mechanism relied upon by solid tumours. By selectively impairing this pathway, the technology is designed to increase the vulnerability of cancer cells to existing treatment modalities while helping safeguard surrounding healthy tissue. With exclusive global rights to its therapeutic platform and a commitment to improving patient outcomes, Onco-Innovations continues to progress its development work and build the scientific foundation supporting its approach.

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. Investment Update:

On November 14, 2022, FutureGen Industries made an investment in privately held Safecoat Medical Inc. ("Safecoat") by acquiring 500,000 common shares at an average cost of $0.0231 per share. Following Safecoat's earn-in and option agreement with ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. ("ASEP"), ASEP acquired a 50.1 percent interest in Safecoat. FutureGen Industries received 461,400 common shares of ASEP at a deemed value of $0.20 per share in exchange for its Safecoat shares. During 2025, the Company sold 346,050 ASEP shares, generating realized gains of $118,255.57.

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. is advancing technologies aimed at addressing antibiotic failure and improving outcomes for patients facing serious infections. The company is developing a rapid diagnostic platform designed to support earlier detection of sepsis, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant mortality. In addition, ASEP is progressing a therapeutic program centered on peptide-based solutions intended to target biofilm-associated infections that are often resistant to conventional treatments. Through this combined diagnostic and therapeutic approach, ASEP is working to contribute to improved clinical decision-making and expand the tools available to manage complex infection-related diseases.

Core One Labs Inc. Investment Update:

On December 8, 2022, FutureGen Industries invested in privately held 1254571 B.C. Ltd. by acquiring 16,186 common shares at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total investment of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition of 1254571 by Core One Labs Inc. ("COOL"), FutureGen Industries' shares were converted into 527,961 common shares of COOL at an average cost per share of $0.38. As a result of milestones achieved under the share purchase agreement between GMP Drug Inc. ("GMP Drug") and Core One Labs, FutureGen Industries received an additional 131,990 bonus shares. In total, the Company sold 652,579 shares of COOL, generating realized proceeds of $348,068.19 and a realized gain of $167,473.19.

Core One Labs Inc. is a life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines and advancing treatment options for neurological and mental health conditions. The company's activities span the development and production of psychedelic compounds, the refinement of novel delivery systems, and research supporting psychedelic assisted treatment approaches. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc., the company has designed a proprietary psilocybin production system using engineered bacteria and has filed for patent protection on this platform. Additional research efforts extend through subsidiaries such as Akome Biotech Ltd., which has filed multiple provisional patents for psychedelic-based pharmaceutical formulations targeting neurological and mental health disorders, and Awakened Biosciences Inc., which is advancing synthetic technologies for psilocybin and psilocin production methods. Core One also maintains an interest in several medical clinics with a large patient database, providing a foundation for research integration and future treatment model development. The company has further strengthened its capabilities through access to a GMP compliant laboratory environment, supporting ongoing work in compound development, prodrug research, and potential commercialization pathways for its psychedelic technologies.

"We are pleased with the realized gains generated through our portfolio activities. These outcomes reflect the thoughtful approach we take in selecting opportunities and supporting companies pursuing meaningful advancements. As we continue to deploy capital with discipline, we remain focused on creating sustainable value for our shareholders," stated Kristian Thorlund, CEO of FutureGen Industries.

About FutureGen Industries Corp.

FutureGen Industries Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. FutureGen Industries invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

