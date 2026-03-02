Nopporn Suppipat divests all interest in Wind Energy Holding to Harbour

BANGKOK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour, a UK-based investor, has assumed Nopporn "Nick" Suppipat's rights and title to all interests that he and his affiliated companies have in Wind Energy Holding Co. Ltd ("WEH").

This includes Nick's beneficial interest in Golden Music Limited ("GML"), a Hong Kong incorporated company which is the registered holder of 38% of the issued shares of WEH and is under independent, court appointed receivership.

As Thailand's leading domestic wind energy company, WEH is expected to play a pivotal role in helping the country achieve its target of 51% renewable energy in its power mix by 2037.

Today's announcement means that Nick has fully stepped away from his interests in WEH and the associated litigation in various countries. He has no residual financial interest in WEH or the litigation associated with its ownership.

Nick Suppipat said:

"After more than a decade of litigation, I have concluded that the most effective course of action is to divest fully all my interests in WEH to Harbour. I look forward to focusing my time and resources on an exciting new business venture."

Notes to the Editors

About GML

In August 2023, The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region appointed independent Interim Joint and Several Receivers over all the issued shares of Golden Music Limited ("GML").

In June 2025, the receivership was made permanent, granting the Joint and Several Receivers full powers and authority over GML's assets, which include 38% of the issued shares of WEH.

The Joint and Several Receivers were themselves appointed as directors of GML on and from 3 August 2023 and now constitute its board of directors.

