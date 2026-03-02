Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Huawei ICNMaster MDAF Enables Core Networks to Advance Toward AN L4

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In our current digital era, modern life and economic activity rely heavily on networks. Network stability directly impacts the public's digital well-being and sense of social participation. As the "brain" of telecom networks, the core network affects tens of millions of users, which means any service interruptions can have immeasurable consequences for society. With networks becoming increasingly complex, traditional O&M methods are no longer sufficient. Autonomous Networks (AN) L4 are widely regarded as the key path forward.

2025 marked the first year of AN L4 commercialization. TM Forum, together with industry partners, released the seventh edition of the Autonomous Networks White Paper, which defined implementation milestones, key technologies, and solution packages for AN L4. This provided global operators with full guidance for deploying L4 solutions. Already, 18 leading operators worldwide have unveiled their AN L4 strategies and objectives. At the same time, high-stability evaluation of core networks has become an industry consensus. Since the release of the evaluation criteria, six operators have obtained official certification from TM Forum.

Over the past year, Huawei's ICNMaster MDAF has focused on stability and efficiency. It introduced the industry's first hybrid model architecture-Mixture of Models (MoM)-delivering optimal precision and efficiency. It also launched intelligent agents for fault management and complaint handling, enabling scenario-based automation. After a year of development, MDAF has been successfully deployed across the networks of 14 leading operators worldwide. It has significantly improved O&M efficiency, reduced service recovery time, and enhanced the operational experience of O&M personnel.

As we look further into 2026, Huawei's ICNMaster MDAF will continue to innovate and lead the industry. A new AN L4 solution will be introduced to address the most pressing challenges of operators. Along with global customers and partners, Huawei will drive the advancement of both the AN industry and the high-stability evaluation criteria, helping operators worldwide achieve efficient O&M and robust network stability, in a decisive move toward AN L4. We look forward to your participation!


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923040/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-icnmaster-mdaf-enables-core-networks-to-advance-toward-an-l4-302700513.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
