Digital-first service provider targets 100% production workloads on Red Hat OpenShift by 2028 to lower operational costs and drive 5G growth

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Vodafone Oman is further advancing its digital transformation by standardizing its IT infrastructure on Red Hat's cloud-native platform.

Since launching operations in 2021, Vodafone Oman has grown rapidly, surpassing one million subscribers on its 5G network. To sustain this momentum while maintaining its asset-light operating model, Vodafone Oman is transitioning its virtualized workloads to a high-performance, cloud-native architecture powered by Red Hat.

Simplifying infrastructure to drive efficiency and innovation

As a digital-first service provider in a competitive market, Vodafone Oman required a stable, scalable environment that supports rapid service innovation while controlling operational costs. Its modernization strategy is rooted in open source technologies that provide flexibility, long-term architectural control and the ability to integrate solutions across multiple cloud environments.

By unifying its disparate layers into a consistent open source platform delivered by Red Hat OpenShift, the service provider is addressing key business priorities, including:

Reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by maximizing hardware efficiency and reducing the licensing and operational overhead associated with maintaining multiple separate infrastructure silos.

by maximizing hardware efficiency and reducing the licensing and operational overhead associated with maintaining multiple separate infrastructure silos. Streamlining operations with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization , which enables Vodafone Oman to run modern cloud-native applications and legacy virtual machines (VMs) on a single platform, simplifying its environment and streamlining day-to-day management. Vodafone Oman is also planning to use the Red Hat migration toolkit for virtualization to help speed up the migration over the coming months.

, which enables Vodafone Oman to run modern cloud-native applications and legacy virtual machines (VMs) on a single platform, simplifying its environment and streamlining day-to-day management. Vodafone Oman is also planning to use the Red Hat migration toolkit for virtualization to help speed up the migration over the coming months. Accelerating speed-to-market with OpenShift's end-to-end automation, allowing the service provider's IT team to significantly reduce the time needed to test and deploy new digital services, delivering a differentiated customer experience for its subscribers.

A strategic evolution toward architectural simplicity

To further enhance performance and reduce latency for its most demanding services, Vodafone Oman has successfully evolved its primary production environment to Red Hat OpenShift on bare metal.

This simplified architecture enables workloads to operate on a unified platform, optimizing resource utilization and strengthening system resilience. Currently, more than 60% of Vodafone Oman's production environment runs on Red Hat OpenShift, with a roadmap to transition the majority of workloads a cloud-native platform by 2028

Using Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Vodafone Oman has also strengthened automation, observability and operational efficiency, supporting its goal of maintaining a lean and highly scalable technology model.

Additionally, Vodafone Oman has worked closely with Red Hat Services to upskill its teams in modern application development practices. Through targeted training and certifications, the company has successfully transitioned towards DevSecOps and automated workflows, enabling faster innovation cycles.

Looking ahead, Vodafone Oman is exploring Red Hat OpenShift AI to support the adoption of intelligent, data-driven operations that can help shift network and service management from reactive to proactive models.

Supporting Quotes

Rich Stephens, vice president, EMEA Telecommunications, Red Hat

"Vodafone Oman is a blueprint for the modern techco. By evolving toward a unified foundation built on Red Hat, Vodafone Oman is reducing complexity and increasing flexibility so it can meet the demands of current and future workloads alike, including AI deployments at scale. We are pleased to be a strategic partner for Vodafone Oman helping power its modernization with open source for longer term competitive advantage."

Pramod Chinchunsure, chief technology and information officer, Vodafone Oman

"Our vision has always been to operate as a cloud-native, digital-first telecom provider. By standardizing on Red Hat platforms, we have created a common foundation across our IT environment that helps reduce costs, improve agility and accelerate the delivery of innovative digital services for our customers."

