Red Hat and Bell Canada reinforce shared commitment to delivering world-class connectivity for customers

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the extension of its collaboration with Bell Canada. This multi-year agreement affirms a long-standing relationship between the two companies, aimed at delivering world-class networks while accelerating the pace of innovation by integrating Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

Red Hat's open hybrid cloud technologies allow customers such as Bell to adopt a unified telco cloud infrastructure that strengthens operational agility while supporting business predictability. With a consistent, scalable foundation supported by Red Hat, Bell can accelerate its 5G leadership and deliver high-performance services at scale.

An Open Hybrid Cloud Strategy

By establishing an open hybrid cloud that spans across IT, network and media, Red Hat's solutions help customers:

Modernize virtualized workloads by migrating traditional workloads to a dual-foundation of Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

by migrating traditional workloads to a dual-foundation of Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. Establish a foundation for digital sovereignty by maintaining ownership of data residency and infrastructure integrity across on-premises, cloud-based and edge environments.

by maintaining ownership of data residency and infrastructure integrity across on-premises, cloud-based and edge environments. Expanded automation capabilities through the use of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

Supporting Quotes

Gino Grano, global vice president, Americas Communication Service Provider Segment, Red Hat

"Telecommunications has evolved into a high-stakes technology race. For our customers, including Bell Canada, leveraging a unified hybrid cloud foundation enables faster and more efficient evolution of next generation 5G and network services. Red Hat continues to work with service providers all over the world, helping them turn technical agility into market leadership, deploying next-generation 5G and network services with speed and efficiency."

Mark McDonald, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Bell

"Extending our collaboration with Red Hat underscores the trust we place in their open hybrid cloud technologies to support the evolution of our networks, helping Bell deliver reliable, high-performance services and continue innovating for our customers."

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere-from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, Ansible and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat LLC or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. The OPENSTACK logo and word mark are trademarks or registered trademarks of OpenInfra Foundation, used under license. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.

