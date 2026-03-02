Anzeige
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Huawei: Embracing AI-Native: Telco Cloud's Pivot to AI Infrastructure

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by continuous breakthroughs, AI has emerged as the key driver behind a new era of global industrial and technological transformation. From general-purpose large language models (LLMs) to specialized, intelligent applications, a new 'AI-Native' paradigm is being defined through the convergence of AI and infrastructure. Leading organizations-including the Linux Foundation, CNCF, ETSI, and TM Forum-are actively standardizing technical frameworks to advance the ecosystem and support AI deployment.

Against this backdrop, telecom networks are transitioning from Cloud-Native to AI-Native. As the cornerstone of operator networks, telco clouds are pivoting from conventional cloud foundations to AI infrastructure. This shift marks a transition from merely 'supporting service cloudification' to 'powering smart innovation,' providing the infrastructure necessary for advanced AI services.

Operators are expanding their AI investments, shifting from solely general-purpose computing toward a hybrid model where both intelligent and general-purpose computing coexist. This shift is no longer a technical choice, but a strategic necessity. To thrive, operators must overcome three hurdles: optimizing the cost-efficiency of their computing power, unifying AI with multi-generation networks to break down silos, and tailoring AI to service scenarios for rapid scaling.

To address these challenges, Huawei has launched the Telco Intelligent Converged Cloud (TICC) solution, a hyper-converged telecom infrastructure designed for the AI-Native era. This innovative architecture delivers unified management and scheduling across compute, storage, network, and AI computing resources. With its focus on the ultimate performance, streamlined network access, and the synergy of general and intelligent computing, TICC empowers operators to build a highly efficient and sustainable foundation for their AI computing ecosystems.

Huawei remains committed to collaborating with industry partners to accelerate the AI-native evolution, build intelligent telecom cloud infrastructure, unleash network value, and promote business growth. We sincerely invite industry partners to Barcelona to explore AI-native trends and help shape the future of the industry.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923037/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/embracing-ai-native-telco-clouds-pivot-to-ai-infrastructure-302700522.html

