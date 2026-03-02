HONG KONG, LONDON, NEW YORK, Mar 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Quam Plus International Financial Limited ('Quam Plus'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Quam Securities Limited (together, the 'Quam Plus Financial Group') has announced a strategic investment by and collaborative partnership with Dinosaur Financial Group, LLC ('DFG'), a global investment banking and financial services firm, aimed at leveraging complementary capabilities across Asia, the United States, and Europe.The partnership is designed to create a cooperative platform across three of the world's most important financial centres - Hong Kong, New York, and London - enabling both firms to enhance their international reach, broaden product distribution, and jointly serve clients seeking cross-border capital markets access.Under the collaboration, Quam Securities will benefit from expanded access to U.S. and European markets through Dinosaur's established infrastructure and regulatory footprint, while Dinosaur will strengthen its Asia-Pacific presence by leveraging Quam Securities' deep regional expertise, client relationships, and distribution capabilities. The partnership is expected to support capital raising, advisory, execution, and investment opportunities for clients across multiple jurisdictions.Both Quam Plus Financial Group and DFG are members of Global Alliance Partners (GAP), a Hong Kong based global network of independent investment banks, further reinforcing their shared commitment to global collaboration and best-in-class client service.Commenting on the partnership, Kenneth Lam, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quam Plus Financial Group, said:'This strategic relationship with DFG aligns closely with Quam Securities' long-term international development strategy. By combining our strong Asia-Pacific franchise with Dinosaur's U.S. and European capabilities, we are well positioned to enhance our service offering and support clients pursuing global growth opportunities. We believe this partnership will meaningfully strengthen our cross-border execution and advisory capabilities.'Glenn Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of DFG, said:'Partnering with Quam Securities provides DFG with a powerful platform to deepen our presence in Asia, particularly Greater China, alongside a well-established and respected Hong Kong-listed institution. This collaboration reflects our shared focus on strategic growth, disciplined execution, and delivering differentiated solutions for clients operating in the world's fastest growing and most dynamic markets.'The firms will work closely to identify and develop joint opportunities across investment banking, capital markets, trading, and wealth and asset management, with a focus on offering complementary, non-overlapping services to institutional and qualified clients globally.About Quam Plus Financial Group and Quam SecuritiesQuam Plus is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 952) in 1997. Quam Plus Financial Group is a Hong Kong based financial services group committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. Quam Securities is one of its key member companiesQuam Plus Financial Group is principally engaged in (i) corporate finance advisory and general advisory services; (ii) fund management, discretionary portfolio management and portfolio management advisory services; (iii) discretionary and non-discretionary dealing services for securities, futures and options, securities placing and underwriting services, margin financing, insurance broking and wealth management services; (iv) money lending services; (v) financial media services; and (vi) investing and trading of various investment products.About Dinosaur Group Holdings (DGH) and DFGDinosaur Group Holdings (DGH) is the holding company for DFG, an investment firm registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (regulated by the FCA) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors, LLC. Deploying a team of approximately 120 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, investment management as well as a suite of investment banking services providing financial solutions and capital markets execution to the middle market client base, both domestically and globally. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. Dinosaur Group takes pride in the business' stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.Dinosaur Financial Group is a global financial services firm providing investment banking and advisory services, prime brokerage, global trading, private wealth and custodial services, and asset management.Media Contacts:Quam Plus Financial GroupMandy Lo, Marketing & Corporate Communications DirectorCharlie Chan, Marketing & PR ManagerEmail: mandy.lo@quamgroup.com, charlie.chan@quamgroup.comDinosaur Financial GroupAmit Sangekar, Chief Marketing OfficerEmail: asangekar@dinogroup.co.ukSource: Quam Plus International Financial LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.