Integration of AMD EPYC CPUs with Wind River Cloud Platform Enables Operators to Deploy Open RAN and AI Workloads on Shared Infrastructure

Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in software for the intelligent edge, is collaborating with AMD to deliver the industry's first commercially available platform that unifies open radio access network (Open RAN) functions and artificial intelligence-powered radio access network (AI-RAN) workloads on shared hardware. The solution addresses a critical challenge facing operators: Traditional approaches require separate systems for radio access networks and AI applications, which may double capital costs and create significant integration complexity.

By combining AMD EPYC CPUs with Wind River Cloud Platform, Wind River is providing a production-ready solution capable of hosting virtualized RAN functions and AI inference side by side on the same distributed platform. This architectural approach enables operators to introduce real-time AI capabilities including traffic prediction, anomaly detection, energy optimization, and network intelligence, without the duplication that has constrained AI-RAN adoption to date.

The jointly engineered platform enables operators to:

Reduce infrastructure costs and operational complexity by unifying Open RAN and AI-RAN workloads on shared hardware instead of maintaining separate systems.

by unifying Open RAN and AI-RAN workloads on shared hardware instead of maintaining separate systems. Deploy AI-driven capabilities directly at the network edge , including real-time traffic prediction, anomaly detection, and energy optimization alongside virtualized RAN functions.

, including real-time traffic prediction, anomaly detection, and energy optimization alongside virtualized RAN functions. Scale efficiently across thousands of distributed sites with automated lifecycle management, resiliency, and fault tolerance.

with automated lifecycle management, resiliency, and fault tolerance. Evolve without hardware replacement, adding advanced AI capabilities as requirements grow while preserving architectural flexibility.

"As operators move from Open RAN trials to commercial deployments, AI is becoming a critical capability, not a future add-on," said Javed Khan, executive vice president and president, Intelligent Systems, Aptiv. "Together with AMD, we are enabling customers to seamlessly add AI to their networks without doubling infrastructure, providing the intelligence they need without the complexity penalty."

"Telco-grade AI solutions require a flexible and high-performance compute foundation that can support both real-time RAN workloads and AI inference," said Philip Guido, chief commercial officer, AMD. "Our world-class AMD EPYC CPUs deliver the performance and scalability to power AI-driven RAN architectures. Our collaboration with Aptiv and Wind River provides their customers a solution built on proven technologies so operators can deploy AI to support their business operations and requirements."

The partnership includes joint engineering focused on AI-RAN software stack optimization and hardware-software co-optimization, a development roadmap, and proof-of-concept deployments. Live demonstrations and technical architecture overviews are available throughout MWC Barcelona 2026 at the Wind River booth in Hall 2, Stand 2F25.

