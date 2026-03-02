Anzeige
02.03.2026 06:06 Uhr
Aurzen Official: Aurzen Brings Pocket-Sized Projection and Immersive Audio to MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen is presenting its portable entertainment lineup at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, featuring the ZIP series and BOOM audio projectors. Built for flexible, on-the-go use, the products combine portability, ease, and performance.

Aurzen brings pocket-sized projection and immersive audio to MWC 2026

ZIP Series: Pocket-Sized Projection, Anywhere You Want It
The ZIP Cyber Edition and standard ZIP models fold into a pocket-ready design while projecting at any angle, including ceilings. No wires or WiFi are needed-just unfold and watch at home, outdoors, or on the move.

Accessories expand versatility: the CastPlay Pro Wireless USB-C Dongle enables seamless casting; the MagPlay Dual-Sided Mount adjusts 360° and attaches to glass, mirrors, desks, or works independently with devices like MagSafe iPhones; and the PowerPlay 3-in-1 Projector Stand adds adjustable height and a 10,000mAh battery.

BOOM mini & BOOM air: Compact Size, Elevated Sound
Both models feature Google TV for streaming. BOOM mini has dual 10W Dolby Audio speakers with VibeBass for deeper, dynamic bass sound. BOOM air is lightweight, Type-C powered, and designed for quick, portable use.

MWC 2026 Special Offers
From March 2 (CET), limited-time deals are available on Aurzen's website in the US, EU, UK, and Canada: ZIP series up to $150 OFF, BOOM mini up to 30% OFF, BOOM air up to 35% OFF.

Visitors can also experience Aurzen's SGS-certified projectors in person at Booth 5K11, Hall 5, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, enjoying the true performance of each model without exaggerated claims.

About Aurzen
Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. All Aurzen products are SGS-certified in accordance with ANSI/ISO 21118 standards, ensuring transparent, accurately measured brightness with no exaggerated claims.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922775/Aurzen_brings_pocket_sized_projection_immersive_audio_MWC_2026.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurzen-brings-pocket-sized-projection-and-immersive-audio-to-mwc-2026-302700237.html

