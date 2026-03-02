Keynote speech, executive forums, and roundtables feature strategies for accelerating grid modernization

Bidgely will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming IDC European Utilities Xchange, taking place March 2 3 in Valencia, Spain. Through a series of executive roundtables, interactive workshops and fireside chats, Bidgely will demonstrate how European energy retailers and Distribution System Operators (DSOs) can transform raw smart meter data into a definitive layer of unified intelligence for managing the complexities of growing electrification, regulatory mandates, price volatility and customer engagement.

"As European energy leaders accelerate grid modernization, we are moving beyond generic horizontal AI into a new era of verticalized intelligence that transforms the grid into a dynamic engine," said Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer of Bidgely. "Our goal at IDC Xchange is to demonstrate how AI-based analytics empowers utilities to become trusted advisors, bridging the gap between providers and consumers, specifically as the industry embraces dynamic pricing and time-of-use tariffs."

Bidgely-Led Speaking Sessions

The 'Energy Advisor' Pivot: Leading the Age of Volatility AI

Monday, March 2, 2:35 PM

Bidgely's VP EMEA APAC, Nipun Jain, will explore how AI-based analytics helps manage consumer trust and the adoption of time-of-use (TOU) tariffs. By leveraging zero-hardware disaggregation to build personalized energy profiles, he will demonstrate how utilities can navigate the transition from commodity sellers to essential architects of an electrified energy lifestyle.

Aligning on the Future: UtilityAI Pro, Data Fabric and the AI-Powered Utility

Tuesday, March 3, 9:30am

Bidgely's Chief Product Officer, Ted Nielsen, and IDC's Head of Energy Insights Europe, Gaia Gallotti will discuss the leap from horizontal AI to UtilityAI Pro-the industry's first vertical AI platform-that allows CXOs to eliminate technical debt, unlock 10X data granularity and transform the grid from a passive asset into a dynamic, self-optimizing engine.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is the pioneer of AI-powered energy intelligence, transforming raw meter data into high-definition insights for global utilities. Serving over 50 million homes, the company's UtilityAI Platform leverages 17 foundational patents to optimize grid visibility, call center operations, and personalized customer engagement. Recognized by Fast Company as a "Top 10 Most Innovative" company, Bidgely integrates precision energy analytics with horizontal AI ecosystems like Microsoft Copilot and AWS to modernize the grid with premises-level accuracy. www.bidgely.com bidgely.com/blog

