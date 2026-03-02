Space42 PLC: Space42 and Viasat to Share Progress on Equatys at Mobile World Congress

Companies advance plans for global system architecture and shared infrastructure for Direct-to-Device and other Advanced Mobile Satellite Services

BARCELONA, Spain, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, and Viasat, Inc., a global leader in satellite communications, will discuss continued progress toward their planned direct-to-device (D2D) infrastructure and offer an early look at the priorities for Equatys, the companies' forthcoming joint entity, during a co-hosted program at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week. The program marks the first public showcase of Equatys' technical direction and commercial vision, reflecting its ambition to accelerate global D2D adoption. This event brings together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to explore how competition, resilience, and sovereignty can be advanced simultaneously, along with enabling new business cases, turning space-enabled mobility into a shared success story for all.

Space42 and Viasat are the cofounders of Equatys, bringing together over 60 years of combined mobile satellite services experience. Equatys is designed as an independent, neutral, multi-participant shared infrastructure platform to extend 3GPP-based connectivity to the billions underserved by terrestrial networks. Since announcing Equatys in September 2025, the cofounders have advanced the program across initiation of venture formation, engineering development, and initial commercial engagement with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), marking concrete progress toward phased deployment.

Mark Dankberg, CEO and Chairman of Viasat, said: "Space-enabled mobility is a foundational layer for global, seamless connectivity. With Equatys, we are building a platform that empowers nations, operators, and innovators to extend secure, affordable, 3GPP-aligned satellite connectivity to billions. This scalable global model ensures the full ecosystem of participants can benefit from lower barriers to entry, expanded supplier diversity and economies of scale, and stronger competitive dynamics across the value chain. We are committed to delivering a frictionless end-user experience with seamless handover enabling choice for the carriers. "

Karim Michel Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space42, said: "Equatys reflects disciplined execution against a clear objective: combining the scale of terrestrial networks with the efficiency of space. The collaboration is rooted in Space42's strategy to become a global leader in Non-Terrestrial Networks, and to date has achieved significant engineering milestones, with subscription agreements underway, mobile network operators engaged, and international filings submitted. Equatys demonstrates how space-enabled mobility can modernize legacy Mobile Satellite Services, augment terrestrial networks in lacking areas, and unlock new services across markets."

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, commented: "Equatys is being built on the principle that shared infrastructure benefits all. The spectrum access model allows nations to retain their sovereign autonomy and licensee control, while advancing satellite capacity with significant cost savings. Combined with a standards-based architecture designed to allow seamless, automatic transition between terrestrial and satellite networks, we intend to scale space-enabled connectivity to those beyond traditional network reach."

Constellation Architecture and Spectrum Strategy

The system is expected to operate initially in globally harmonized L- and S-band MSS spectrum, with technical capability to operate across over 100 MHz of globally allocated and coordinated MSS spectrum. By aligning with 3GPP standards, the platform will integrate terrestrial and satellite networks, enabling seamless transition when terrestrial service becomes unavailable. This will be done while preserving operators' choice within the -Terrestrial Network ecosystem.

Operating on a Tower Co. model, Equatys intends to deliver the lowest unit cost of satellite capacity while preserving each partner's spectrum rights and sovereign interests. The model is designed to welcome additional cofounders, satellite operators, and spectrum holders as the ecosystem takes shape. Efficient payload and ground technologies are intended to minimize mass-to-orbit requirements while supporting long-term scalability and capital efficiency.

Equatys' shared multi-tenant infrastructure will be supported by up to 2,800 satellites across 60 orbital planes and three altitude layers, deployed by Viasat and Space42. The architecture is intended to densify without fundamental redesign, enabling ecosystem growth at a market-responsive pace and catering to billions of potential users as demand scales.

Commercial Momentum

Space42 has announced partnerships to explore Equatys-enabled D2D connectivity with e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, and with PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Telkomsat), Indonesia's national satellite operator.

These engagements reflect operator interest in extending coverage through integrated satellite-terrestrial architectures, aligned with national regulatory frameworks and 3GPP standards.

The venture remains subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. The companies intend to provide further updates as Equatys progresses toward formal establishment.

Mobile World Congress

As part of the co-hosted MWC program, Viasat CEO and Chairman Mark Dankberg and Space42 Managing Director Karim Sabbagh will conduct a Fireside Chat to discuss the opportunities and policies shaping the future of space-enabled mobility. The program will explore how the next generation of space-enabled connectivity can be designed to preserve competition, unlock new service capabilities, and align with sovereign priorities, while strengthening resilience and expanding choice.

Attendees can register for the Fireside Chat and other co-hosted panels [here].

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai ; follow us on X: @space42ai

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are, on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

