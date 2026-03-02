Henry Costa Partners Strengthens Leadership

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Costa Partners ("Henry Costa"), the independent merchant bank for the financial services sector, today announces two senior appointments as the firm enters its next phase of growth. Jeanie Kim joins as Partner and will lead the Advice & Principal Investment business segment, and Katherine Rainwood joins as Partner and assumes the role of group Chief Operating Officer.

This follows the completion of a capital raise for affiliates of Henry Costa in Q4 2025, backed by leading individual and institutional investors including one of the world's largest banking groups. Individual investors include Dr. Nikolaus von Bomhard, current Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Munich Re and former CEO of the world's largest reinsurer for over thirteen years, and Insurance Hall of Fame Laureate; and William J. Wheeler, former Vice Chairman and President of Athene Holding and former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, subsequently President of the Americas at MetLife, who currently serves on the boards of Evercore Inc. and Ethos Life, Inc.

Henrik Matsen, Partner at the firm said: "These appointments reflect the calibre of talent we are attracting, and the confidence our investors have in what we are building. Financial Services continue to evolve rapidly across Europe, with the role of banks, insurers and other institutional investors being redefined in the ecosystem of providing capital to the broad economy. We believe we have a role to play with best in class technical and structuring capabilities, a principal-oriented mindset, and a business model focussed on alignment with all our clients, partners and investors. This is what a merchant bank is all about to us. Jeanie and Katherine each bring highly valuable experience, capabilities and credibility to our business that our counterparties expect from us."

Senior Appointments

Jeanie Kim - Partner

Kim previously served as Managing Director, Group Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at HSBC Holdings plc, where she led global acquisitions and disposals of regulated businesses across banking, insurance and asset management. In that role, she operated in a principal capacity, overseeing complex cross-border transactions as well as separation and integration processes.

As Partner and based in London, Kim will lead the firm's Advice & Principal Investments platform, materially extending Henry Costa's full-spectrum capability for Financial Institutions.

Katherine Rainwood - Partner and Chief Operating Officer

Rainwood joins as Partner and COO, initially on a seconded basis, bringing partner-level experience in private fund formation, fund finance and institutional structuring from Gowling WLG, the international law firm ranked number one for listed funds by Legal 500. Previously a partner at the US law firm Paul Hastings in London, she has advised a number of US and Europe's leading private credit firms. Her expertise spans fund structuring across credit, private equity and fund finance, with particular depth advising US managers establishing European platforms. She leads the build-out of Henry Costa's operating, governance and structuring infrastructure across the platform.

