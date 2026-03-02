Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, and Nextivity, Inc., an industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, today announced they have entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement to collaborate on the development of integrated solutions aimed at improving 4G and 5G coverage across challenging indoor and outdoor environments.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for Airgain and Nextivity to jointly define and co-develop integrated coverage solutions that leverage Airgain's Lighthouse 5G Intelligent Node platform and Nextivity's GO family of intelligent repeaters powered by Nextivity's IntelliBoost processor to enhance 4G and 5G coverage solutions beyond the walls of a building.

Large Market Opportunity Accelerated Go-to-Market Execution

Industry demand for intelligent 4G and 5G coverage-extension solutions continues to accelerate as operators, enterprises, and public safety organizations expand network densification and broader 5G deployment. Mid-band 5G rollouts, in particular, are driving the need for more scalable and cost-efficient coverage architectures as networks evolve to serve larger areas and more demanding applications. This collaboration supports rising customer requirements for seamless 4G and 5G connectivity across enterprise, venue, campus, and extended outdoor environments, enabling more efficient coverage expansion compared to traditional macro-based approaches.

This strategic partnership positions Airgain and Nextivity to provide site-wide comprehensive coverage solutions to a large and rapidly expanding market that includes a growing number of mixed-use indoor-outdoor sites. By aligning complementary technologies, we are strengthening the companies' collective reach and impact across operator and infrastructure channels.

"This partnership establishes a path for combining Airgain's smart beam forming antenna systems and Lighthouse 5G Intelligent Node platform with Nextivity's intelligent coverage technologies," said Dr. Ali Sadri, Chief Technology Officer of Airgain. "Together, we are driving the development of integrated systems to extend 4G and 5G coverage across complex indoor and outdoor environments."

"Nextivity has built a global reputation for delivering high-performance, intelligent cellular coverage systems in partnership with Mobile Network Operators," said Dr. Michiel Lotter, Chief Executive Officer of Nextivity. "This strategic partnership with Airgain positions both companies to address an expanding set of customer coverage requirements that extend into outdoor environments. We're excited about the broader opportunities this collaboration creates for both companies."

Joint Industry Engagement at MWC Barcelona

Airgain and Nextivity will both be present at MWC Barcelona, March 2nd 6th, 2026, where the companies will meet with operator customers, channel partners, and ecosystem collaborators to discuss the strategic partnership and explore emerging applications for next-generation 4G and 5G coverage solutions

Meet with Airgain: Booth 2J19MR

Meet with Nextivity: Room 7B26Ex

Both companies will host scheduled partner briefings and roadmap discussions throughout the event.

About Airgain, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions that drive cutting-edge innovation in 5G technology. We are committed to delivering high-performance, cost-effective, and energy-efficient wireless solutions that enable rapid market deployment. Our mission is to connect the world through integrated, innovative, and optimized wireless solutions. Our diverse product portfolio serves three primary markets: enterprise, automotive, and consumer. For more information, visit www.airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Nextivity

Nextivity makes the world's most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use public safety, cellular and private 5G coverage solutions. Our SHIELD public safety and CEL-FI cellular signal booster products use proprietary IntelliBoost technology and support IoT sensing pairing unbeatable signal coverage with the ability to Do More with DAS.

