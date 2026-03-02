Agreement centers on creating scalable, vehicle-based deployment solutions for advanced drone operations supporting military, border and homeland security

Teledyne FLIR Defense, a global leader in intelligent sensing and unmanned systems, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with STORM Adapt Group during the EnforceTac 2026 exhibition.

Teledyne FLIR Defense's unmanned aerial system (UAS) platforms SkyCarrier and Black Recon with STORM's Rapid Adapt and Deploy System (RADS), a modular, vehicle mounted system designed to support advanced drone operations.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to explore the integration of Teledyne FLIR's unmanned aerial system (UAS) platforms with STORM's Rapid Adapt and Deploy System (RADS), a modular, vehicle-mounted system designed to support advanced drone operations.

Under the MoU, the companies will assess technical integration paths for Teledyne FLIR's SkyCarrier multi-mission quadcopter UAS and Black Recon micro-UAS leveraging the RADS vehicle platform. Together, these systems aim to deliver scalable, mobile, and rapidly deployable drone capabilities optimized for defense, security, and emergency response missions.

For Teledyne FLIR Defense, the collaboration opens new opportunities to offer global customers a mobile, modular deployment platform that can support a wide range of unmanned operations. Integration with RADS is expected to reduce overall system complexity, accelerate fielding timelines, and provide a vehicle-agnostic solution compatible with nearly any pickup or tactical mobility platform. The combined solution will enhance mission adaptability across diverse operating environments.

"This partnership represents an exciting step in expanding how our vehicle-based UAS platforms can be deployed and sustained in the field," said Harald Sørensen, vice president of Unmanned Systems-Norway for Teledyne FLIR Defense. "Pairing our advanced drones with STORM's adaptable RADS system can help unlock new concepts of operation for a wide array of defense and security users."

For STORM Adapt Group, the MoU strengthens its RADS ecosystem with the integration of proven Teledyne FLIR unmanned technologies. SkyCarrier and Black Recon broaden RADS's ability to support a wider range of drone-enabled missions, reinforcing the system as a versatile, open-architecture platform.

"Teledyne FLIR Defense brings decades of trusted ISR and unmanned expertise, and adapting their systems into RADS will greatly enhance the capability set we can offer our customers," said Andreas Rist, EVP, STORM Adapt Group. "Together, we're creating a highly flexible, mission-ready solution that empowers operators to deploy UAS technology faster, safer, and with more operational impact."

Key Mission Applications

The integrated capabilities envisioned under the MoU are targeted at several priority mission sets, including:

Mobile intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance

Rapid-response unmanned teams

Border security and critical infrastructure protection

Tactical military and homeland security operations

Teledyne FLIR Defense and STORM Adapt Group will begin joint technical evaluations following EnforceTac 2026, with further collaboration activities planned throughout the year.

About STORM Adapt Group

STORM Adapt Group is a Norwegian defense technology company developing modular capability systems and certified integration solutions for light vehicle platforms across defense, security, logistics, UAS operations, and emergency response. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Stokke, Norway, the company is the creator of the patented Rapid Adapt and Deploy System (RADS).

In addition to its modular platform architecture, STORM specializes in the development, prototyping, testing, and certification of advanced integration and mounting solutions for vehicle and aerospace applications. STORM works in accordance with stringent regulatory and operational requirements, including relevant MIL standards, as well as FAR and DFARS, ensuring robust, field-ready performance under demanding conditions.

STORM Adapt Group is ISO 9001 certified and operates through a growing production and partner network across Europe, North America, and Asia.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world's most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

