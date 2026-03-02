Visit GCT's booth in Hall 5, 5E82, March 2-6, to see its latest capabilities

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. ("GCT" or the "Company") (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, today announced that it will showcase its latest 5G and IoT capabilities at its exhibit at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, taking place March 2-6, in Barcelona, Spain. GCT will host partners and customers at its booth to unveil its latest breakthroughs in 5G, NTN, eMMB and IoT, for terrestrial and satellite networks.

At this year's MWC, GCT will highlight its newest 5G platform designed to deliver high performance, lower power consumption and superior connectivity for a wide range of devices. The company and partners such as Skylo, Movandi, Smawave, Gemtek, TMY Technology and Unitac will also jointly display their expanding portfolio of 5G modules and IoT solutions engineered for applications spanning fixed wireless access, smart mobility and 5G-to-space.

"MWC remains the premier global stage for wireless innovation, and we're excited to demonstrate how our newest 5G chipsets and modules are enabling the next wave of connected devices," said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. "Our latest 5G chipsets and modules reflect our commitment to delivering high performance, power efficient solutions that accelerate 5G terrestrial and satellite adoption worldwide."

GCT's team will be available throughout the event to meet with partners, customers, analysts and industry stakeholders to discuss collaboration opportunities and showcase demonstrations of its newest technologies. For meeting requests, please contact marketing@gctsemi.com.

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT's market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications and smartphones, etc., for the world's top wireless carriers. GCT's system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding delivery of high performance 5G chipsets and adoption of the Company's products Words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results, include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to develop its 5G products and generate revenue; the ability of the Company to enter into and meet the obligations under partnership and collaboration agreements; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; the Company's financial and business performance, including the Company's financial projections and business metrics; changes in the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, forecasts, projected costs, prospects and plans; the Company's inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of its customers; the impact of component shortages, suppliers' lack of production capacity, natural disasters or pandemics on the Company's sourcing operations and supply chain; the Company's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, including the growth of the 5G market; the risk that the Company may not be able to repay its debt; the risk of economic downturns that affects the Company's business operation and financial performance; the risk that the Company may not be able to develop and design its products acceptable to its customers; actual or potential conflicts of interest of the Company's management with its public stockholders; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and those disclosures under the "Risk Factors" section therein. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor relations website: investors.gctsemi.com

Investor relations contact: Gateway Group, Ralf Esper, GCT@gateway-grp.com

Media contact: media@gctsemi.com