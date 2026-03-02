Built for Instant-On Connectivity, True Provider Independence and Structural Resilience for Business Continuity

IoT connectivity is shifting from physical SIM logistics to software-driven control. With the GSMA's SGP.32 standard, connectivity can now be managed programmatically across the full device lifecycle from factory provisioning to in-field optimization.

emnify: The last SIM card you will ever need

emnify, a global leader in cloud-native IoT connectivity, is introducing the new SGP.32 eSIM standard at scale through its IoT SuperNetwork and operating model. Customers can leverage the new capabilities to deliver three outcomes: instant-on connectivity through factory-ready bootstrap provisioning, true provider independence across a device's lifetime, and built-in structural resilience through secure fallback options.

Together, these capabilities make emnify's eSIM a long-term connectivity foundation, designed to evolve with the device itself making it the last SIM businesses will ever need.

Instant-On Connectivity

With SGP.32-compliant bootstrap provisioning at the factory, emnify embeds connectivity directly into the manufacturing process. Devices leave production ready to connect immediately upon first power-on. No manual SIM handling, delayed activation, or post-deployment configuration required.

For electronics goods manufacturers, this enables a true single-SKU strategy across global markets. For enterprises, it removes onboarding friction, improves customer experience, and simplifies deployment at scale.

Each device connects to emnify's SuperNetwork, providing access to 550+ networks across 195+ countries through a single global profile. API-driven provisioning automates selection and activation of operational profiles, reducing operational overhead and accelerating global rollouts from day one.

At scale, this automation becomes mission critical. By replacing manual provisioning with fully integrated workflows, emnify enables commercially viable, large-scale deployments that are automated, scalable, and ready from the first power-on.

True Provider Independence

emnify's SuperNetwork allows worldwide connectivity under a single contract and operational framework without the burden of managing multiple vendors while preserving the freedom to adapt whenever business or regulatory conditions demand it.

With SGP.32 and emnify's eSIM IoT Manager (eIM), emnify enables enterprises to switch operator profiles remotely via portal or API, without replacing SIMs or interrupting service. Profile switching is not confined to a closed ecosystem. emnify supports third-party operator profiles, giving businesses true cross-provider flexibility throughout the device lifecycle.

Structural Resilience for Business Continuity

When connected devices power critical business operations, connectivity must be designed accordingly.

SGP.32 enables fallback profiles which can be embedded directly within the eSIM. emnify fallback profiles are always active and ready to provide connectivity without the need for an external action. If a primary profile fails, the profile transition is initiated by the profile assistant automatically, without field intervention ensuring uninterrupted service.

Resilience is engineered into the SIM architecture itself, not added as an afterthought.

"SGP.32 changes the rules of IoT connectivity," said Martin Giess, Co-Founder and SVP of Business Development at emnify. "It removes physical SIM friction for manufacturers and turns connectivity into a programmable asset for enterprises. But independence and resilience don't come from standards alone they come from how connectivity is operated at scale. That's where emnify's SuperNetwork and automation platform make the difference."

Ohme, a leading provider of smart EV charging for private driveways and shared parking spaces, is working with emnify to explore the potential of SGP.32.

"We initially chose emnify because their cloud-based cellular IoT platform provided the required flexibility to deploy in small quantities and then scale aggressively as Ohme's growth accelerated to be number one in the UK and present across 15+ countries," said Roland Meyer, Director of Quality and IoT Connectivity at Ohme. "As we explore SGP.32, we are adding necessary strategic safeguards to the operational advantage of cellular IoT. The ability to avoid lock-in and to adapt connectivity in response to local regulations or network conditions while maintaining control over our data path is becoming mission-critical for our business."

By combining SGP.32 with its cloud-native SuperNetwork, emnify extends the role of the SIM beyond a replaceable component to a programmable foundation for global IoT deployments.

emnify will be at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. Visit Hall 6, Stand 6E47 to learn more.

About emnify

emnify is an award winning, IoT connectivity provider operating a global SuperNetwork with access to 550+ mobile networks in 195+ countries. Powered by its own cloud-native mobile core deployed across nine regions worldwide, emnify enables enterprises to deploy and manage connected devices with real-time control over connectivity, routing, and policy. The company supports millions of devices globally across industries including fleet management, aviation, EV charging, digital infrastructure, and consumer electronics. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Berlin, emnify continues to advance future-ready connectivity through open standards including SGP.02, SGP.22, and SGP.32.

