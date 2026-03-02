Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
02.03.2026 08:12 Uhr
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

2 March 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the " Company")

Total voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company hereby announces that, as at 27 February 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 39,839,329 Ordinary Shares.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 39,839,329 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright

AWEMT.cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011


