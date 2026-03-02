Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Phase II Research Funding Advanced Early to the University of Toronto

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Phase II Research Funding Advanced Early to the University of Toronto

26th February 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta Gold" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ /OTC:DGQTF), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") space, is pleased to announce that it has agreed with the University of Toronto to advance C$269,000 from the Year 2 Research Sponsorship well ahead of the July 2026 schedule. This accelerated Phase II funding, which forms part of the C$1,000,000 Year 2 commitment, reflects the strong progress being made by the University of Toronto's research team and will enable the early addition of a second component to the Cryo - refrigeration system.

The Cryo-refrigeration system allows experiments to be conducted at extremely low temperatures in order to create stable conditions for testing of nano-scale structures. The goal of the experiments is demonstrating the building blocks of a potential stable cubit utilizing nano-scale gold plus other materials. Cubits are the core part of a quantum computer and so far stability of the cubit has been elusive, hence the importance of the ongoing research being funded by Delta Gold.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"We are pleased with the progress being made at the University of Toronto in our research using gold and other materials. Because of this, we have made the decision to make this advance which allows the research team to accelerate the experiments using the materials we have been designing and fabricating. I recently visited the lab at University of Toronto with our Principal Investigator Prof. Harry Ruda and it was amazing to see materials being worked on at the atomic level."

Image from the recent visit on Monday February 16th 2026

Background on Delta Gold and University of Toronto

Research Sponsorship Agreement includes funding requirements of CAD $3,000,000 over three years with the University of Toronto which secures the right to own an exclusive 100% licensing interest of any developed Intellectual Property ("IP") under the research sponsorship Agreement. The first-year payment to the University of C$ 1,000,000 has been completed.

A global exclusive license of 100% of the developed IP will be held by Delta Gold Technologies.

Executive Role Update

The Company has formally approached current Non Executive Director James Tosh to assume the role of Executive Director of Delta Gold. In this expanded leadership position, James will work alongside Michael Jones, CEO to drive the implementation of the Company's strategic business and operational goals.

This step reflects the Company's commitment to strengthening its executive capabilities as it advances its research partnerships and progresses toward the development and commercialisation of its quantum computing intellectual property.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file patents and subsequently license the technology.

