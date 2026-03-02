Stack BTC Plc - Appointment of Executive and Non-Executive Directors

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

Stack BTC Plc

("the Company")

Appointment of Executive and Non-Executive Directors

Stack BTC Plc ("STAK" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces the appointments of David Galan and Melisa Lawton to the Board as Chief Operating Officer and Non-Executive Director respectively. The Company also announces that Paul Withers, previously a non-executive director, will assume the role of Executive Director with immediate effect, reflecting his strong belief in the opportunities that STAK has ahead and his commitment to be part of the management team in executing STAK's strategy.

David Galan is a highly accomplished public-market executive with over twenty-five years' experience in finance and operations. He has held public company director roles in both Nasdaq and LSE listed companies. David started his career as a chartered accountant at Arthur Andersen and subsequently worked in investment banking. He has held CFO roles in various industries, including real estate, hospitality and media, and has recent experience of executing Bitcoin treasury strategies alongside operational businesses. As Chief Operating Officer, David is focused on STAK's day-to-day operations and capital-markets strategy.

With over thirty years as a corporate adviser and entrepreneur, Melisa Lawton has a wide range of investment experience. She began her investment banking career at Merrill Lynch and Lazard Frères in Paris before embarking on a career in the energy sector with a geographical focus on Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies

The names of all companies and partnerships of which David Galan, has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Current directorships or partnerships: Previous directorships or partnerships: DJG Capital Limited Murano Global Investments PLC Propven Limited Murano Management UK Limited Murano Service Operations Limited Kibbutz Holding S.a.r.l Dekel Development Holding S.a.r.l Kibbutz General Partner S.a.r.l Dekel Real Estate Holdings S.A Dekel Global Holdings Limited

David Galan served as a director of Zinc Media Group Plc and was appointed director of all the group's subsidiaries on 4 January 2016. Following a strategic review of all of Zinc Media Group's businesses, one of these subsidiaries, Ten Alps Media Limited, was placed into a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 13 September 2016. There was no criticism of the directors' conduct. David Galan personally decided to initiate the creditors' voluntary liquidation shortly after his appointment as director.

David Galan holds 1,600,000 ordinary shares in the Company. David holds 1,000,000 warrants over ordinary shares in the Company.

Melisa Lawton does not have any other current directorships or partnerships or any previous directorships or partnerships in the previous five years.

Melisa Lawton holds 4,300,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Melisa holds 300,000 warrants over ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies in respect of David Galan and Melisa Lawton.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Executive Chairman of STAK commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Melisa and David to the board and believe their experience will be a great addition to the team. Momentum is building in STAK and we have some very exciting announcements planned for the coming weeks. We are just at the beginning of building a transformational company. "

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/ .

