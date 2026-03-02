Anzeige
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Investor Webinar

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

For immediate re lease

2 March 2026

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Webinar: Wednesday, 11 March, 3pm GMT (1 hour duration)

The Company is pleased to announce that portfolio managers, Geoff Hsu and Josh Golomb, will be providing an update on the Company, including investment performance and portfolio positioning for 2026 and beyond, on Wednesday 11 March 2026 at 3pm UK time.

The rate - cutting cycle, fading concerns about the political environment, robust opportunities for M&A, and ongoing innovation in the sector have all provided a tailwind for biotech. As biotech valuations continue to recover from historical lows, the outlook for the sector and The Biotech Growth Trust appears compelling.

The webinar is open to all professional existing and prospective shareholders. Registration is free and a certificate of attendance can be provided if appropriate. The webinar will also be made available on the Frostrow Capital YouTube page http://www.youtube.com/@frostrowcapital7463.

Those interested should contact Frostrow Investor Relations to register: ir@frostrow.com

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Investor Relations: ir@frostrow.com


