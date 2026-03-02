Vault Ventures Plc - Vault Ventures PLC Appoints Andrew Webber to Strengthen Institutional and Blue-Chip Commercial Execution of Post-Quantum Strategy

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

02 March 2026

Vault Ventures PLC

Vault Ventures PLC Appoints Andrew Webber to Strengthen Institutional and Blue-Chip Commercial Execution of Post-Quantum Strategy

Vault Ventures PLC ("Vault" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Webber as Strategic Adviser, supporting the Board in accelerating institutional and blue-chip commercial adoption of its post-quantum security strategy.

Andrew is a commercial operator with vast experience across financial services and technology, with a track record of turning complex products into scalable enterprise revenue. He began his career in asset finance with US banking group CIT, where he built and launched white-label financing programmes for global technology customers including Dell, Cisco and Avaya, leading cross-border teams across the UK and Ireland.

He later held senior leadership roles within ABN AMRO's capital markets business and at Microsoft Financing, where a channel-led strategy contributed to rapid revenue growth and earned a Global Leadership Award. Across these roles, Andrew worked directly within regulated banking and enterprise environments, structuring commercial programmes that aligned technology deployment with procurement, compliance and risk frameworks.

Vault's refined strategy is centred on post-quantum encryption and long-duration security infrastructure designed for regulated institutional deployment. Execution in this market requires credibility with banking institutions, alignment with enterprise infrastructure standards and disciplined commercial structuring, not simply technical capability.

Andrew's experience commercialising technology within financial services and blue-chip enterprises directly supports this next phase. In his advisory capacity, he will provide input on institutional engagement strategy, commercial positioning within regulated sectors and the progression of post-quantum initiatives from pilot programmes to production adoption.

Andrew currently serves as Chief Partnerships Officer at Whitespace, a UK-based sovereign AI company delivering secure enterprise-grade solutions within regulated and security-sensitive environments. He will continue in that role alongside his advisory position with Vault.

Brian Stockbridge, Chairman of Vault, commented:

"Our post-quantum strategy is focused squarely on institutional and regulated markets. Andrew's experience working with banking institutions and blue-chip enterprises strengthens our ability to execute commercially in environments where security, compliance and infrastructure alignment are critical."

Andrew Webbercommented:

"Post-quantum security is becoming a structural requirement for regulated institutions and enterprise infrastructure providers. Successful deployment depends on disciplined commercial execution, integration into existing technology estates and alignment with procurement and governance frameworks. Vault's strategy reflects that reality, and I look forward to advising the Board as the Company advances this next stage."

For further information, please contact:

Brian Stockbridge Chairman We encourage all investors to share questions on this announcement via our investor hub Via Investor Hub Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd AQSE Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels, Maya Klein Wassink +44 (0) 20 8064 4056

Important Notice:

The Company operates a cryptocurrency treasury. The Company's treasury activities involve investment in financial instruments that may fluctuate in value and are subject to market, credit and liquidity risks. These investments are undertaken for corporate purposes and are not offered to the public. This announcement does not constitute investment advice or an offer or invitation to invest. Past performance is not a reliable indicator for future results. Capital is at risk and returns are not guaranteed.

1. Capital at risk

Investments made as part of the treasury strategy may fluctuate in value. There is a risk that capital may be lost.

2. No guarantee of returns

Returns generated through treasury activities are not guaranteed and may vary depending on market and economic conditions.

3. Liquidity risk

Some treasury assets may be illiquid or subject to market constraints, which could affect the company's ability to access funds when needed.

4. Market and Interest Rate Exposure

Changes in interest rates. Inflation or broader market conditions may adversely impact the value or performance of treasury investments.

5. Credit and counterparty risks

The Company is exposed to the risk that counterparties may default on their obligations, potentially resulting in financial loss.

6. Regulatory and taxation uncertainty

Future changes in regulation or tax treatment may affect the structure or outcomes of the treasury strategy.

7. Not a financial promotion

This communication is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to invest. The treasury strategy is managed for corporate purposes and is not marketed to the public.