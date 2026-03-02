Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 08:26 Uhr
AlphaPepe Crosses 6,300 Holders as New AlphaGems System Expands Ecosystem Utility

Zealy integration and AlphaPalace marketplace introduce reward-based participation and real-world prizes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / AlphaPepe has introduced a new set of ecosystem features alongside continued presale growth, with the project surpassing 6,300 holders and $576,000 in total contributions, according to on-chain data from February 2026.

AlphaGems Introduced to Drive Participation

The update centers around AlphaGems, a reward system designed to increase engagement across the presale. Users can earn AlphaGems through a newly launched Zealy campaign, where participants complete tasks or rank among the top three on monthly leaderboards.

Additional rewards are tied directly to presale activity. Participants receive 10 AlphaGems per $1 contributed, while referral activity generates 3 AlphaGems per $1 earned, creating multiple entry points for users to accumulate rewards.

AlphaPalace Marketplace Unlocks Real-World Rewards

AlphaGems are redeemable within AlphaPalace, a marketplace introduced as part of AlphaPepe's expanding ecosystem. The platform allows users to exchange their rewards for a variety of prizes, including digital and physical items.

Among the top-tier rewards currently available is a Lamborghini Huracan with worldwide delivery. Other prizes include travel vouchers, gift cards and additional incentives designed to broaden user participation beyond the presale itself.

Tiered System Adds Gamified Progression

Access to rewards within AlphaPalace is structured through a tier-based system. Users can increase their rank by accumulating and using AlphaGems, unlocking higher tiers and access to more premium rewards over time.

This structure introduces a gamified layer to the ecosystem, linking participation, accumulation and progression in a way that extends beyond standard presale models.

Expanding Beyond the Initial Presale Framework

The introduction of AlphaGems, Zealy participation and AlphaPalace marks a broader evolution of the AlphaPepe ecosystem. These features were not part of the initial presale outline and have contributed to increased engagement across the community.

AlphaPepe continues to operate on BNB Chain with instant token delivery, allowing holders to verify ownership on-chain immediately. The project has confirmed a completed third-party audit and plans to lock liquidity at launch as part of its transparency framework.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a blockchain-based project built on BNB Chain, focused on transparent token distribution and community-driven participation. The project combines instant token delivery, audited smart contracts and incentive-driven systems during its presale phase, while continuing to expand its ecosystem through new engagement tools and reward mechanisms.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Contact

Media Relations
AlphaPepe
contact@alphapepe.io

SOURCE: AlphaPepe



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/alphapepe-crosses-6-300-holders-as-new-alphagems-system-expands-ecosy-1142632

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
