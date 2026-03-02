Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Update on Shaikan Field operations

DJ Update on Shaikan Field operations

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Update on Shaikan Field operations 02-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 March 2026 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Update on Shaikan Field operations Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ("Kurdistan"), announces that it has temporarily shut-in production operations and has taken measures to protect staff in light of the developing regional security environment. The Company's assets have not been impacted. The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as appropriate. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 419555 EQS News ID: 2283388 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2283388&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)