Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
02.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Total Voting Rights 
02-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 March 2026 
 
LEI:  549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc 

Total Voting Rights 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies 
the market of the following: 

As at 28 February 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 205,793,740 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each 
carrying one vote per share. 

As at 28 February 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 205,793,740 and this figure may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify 
their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

All enquiries:          
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc     0333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, 
 
Company Secretary 

For further information in relation to the Company please visit:  https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 419547 
EQS News ID:  2283268 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2283268&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
