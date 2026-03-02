HARMAN unveils Ready Ride, its first two-wheeler connectivity platform, engineered to reduce OEM time-to-market and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO)

Powered by the Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chip (SoC) for two-wheelers for premium, differentiated rider experiences and elevated safety, security, and convenience

Ready Ride and HARMAN's market-ready products showcased at MWC Barcelona 2026, Fira Gran Via, Hall 2 Stand #2D51

MWC Barcelona 2026 HARMAN, the automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., announces Ready Ride, a future-proofed, rugged, end-to-end connectivity platform that lowers vehicle time-to-market for OEMs and total cost of ownership for riders. Announced today at MWC Barcelona 2026 (Hall 2, Stand #2D51), Ready Ride is the first connectivity platform from HARMAN that is designed specifically to meet the robust requirements of the two-wheeler segment.

Ready Ride is an embedded two-wheeler connectivity platform comprising a scalable telematics control unit (TCU), an intelligent software stack, cellular connectivity, and an OEM backend. The platform supports over-the-air (OTA) updates and enables the delivery of premium entertainment experiences aligned with the expectations of today's consumers. Designed to safeguard hardware investment and support scalable deployment across markets, Ready Ride's development roadmap includes a planned suite of telematics services to enable differentiated safety and security features. These are set to provide riders with greater visibility into vehicle status and diagnostics, and will enable capabilities such as theft alerts, stolen vehicle tracking, and remote vehicle functions.

Consumer-grade features, motorcycle-grade durability

According to Berg Insight, less than five percent of motorcycles globally are connected via telematics, despite growing demand for navigation, safety and security services, and vehicle upgradability. Given two-wheeler riders' increased vulnerability on the road, connected safety systems are critical for delivering reliable, safety-critical response in the event of an incident. In the absence of built-in connectivity, many riders rely on mounting mobile phones to handlebars for navigation and media. However, vibration, weather exposure, and sudden changes in vehicle speed can cause devices to malfunction, fall, and break, underscoring the need for purpose-built, motorcycle-grade connectivity.

HARMAN's extensive global automotive connectivity experience, delivering over 20 million connected vehicles across 120 countries, informs Ready Ride, which addresses connectivity in this cost-sensitive category by replacing one-off integrations with a packaged hardware and software stack. With a ruggedized small form factor optimized for two-wheelers, Ready Ride allows OEMs to reuse architecture across models and regions, reducing the need for engineering rework and enabling a smoother transition between design and production.

Technology leadership and platform evolution

HARMAN leverages Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Digital Chassis SoC tailored for the two-wheeler market, combining proven technology with joint insight into future mobility and connectivity use cases. With the Snapdragon Digital Chassis two-wheeler SoC, HARMAN's Ready Ride supports latency- and bandwidth-sensitive use cases over cellular connectivity.

Ready Ride also enables OTA updates, allowing OEMs to remotely enhance firmware and software, reduce service complexity, and continuously deploy innovations. By decoupling hardware from software delivery, OEMs can accelerate feature rollouts and extend platform longevity.

For riders, OTA updates keep the motorcycle current throughout its lifecycle, improving performance and adding new features without requiring dealership visits. Remote diagnostics and maintenance help reduce downtime, enhance reliability, and preserve vehicle value-differentiating Ready Ride from traditional two-wheeler TCUs.

Motorcycle-grade durability built in

Experienced in delivering robust and future-proofed technology in the automotive market, HARMAN has applied its high standards and low tolerances to meet the increased durability demands of the motorcycle industry. The enclosure uses IP69-certified sealing with rugged connectors to block dust and water ingress, enabling it to withstand washdowns common in two-wheeler maintenance. Shock and vibration performance is validated to motorcycle conditions, and the package includes mounting options to secure the unit in tight envelopes without compromising reliability.

Enhancing safety, security and user experience

Due to their lack of protection, riders are more vulnerable than vehicle occupants on the open road. Ready Ride will directly address this heightened risk by enabling safety-critical features that function reliably in real conditions. The platform will support Advanced Ride Assistance Systems (ARAS) for hazard alerts, such as forward collision warnings. The Ready Ride platform will also detect crash and tip-over, and is eCall-ready, with a backup battery that keeps critical functionality active in all conditions.

Beyond physical vulnerability, motorcycles are also vulnerable to be stolen when parked. Ready Ride is intended to address this risk with robust security-focused capabilities to deter theft and aid recovery planned for its product roadmap. The roadmap includes theft alerts, stolen vehicle tracking, and remote immobilization, which will work together to protect the motorcycle and help owners and OEMs respond effectively in the event of attempted or successful theft.

Ready Ride features dual Bluetooth support and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing riders to use their preferred navigation, communication and media applications, one of the first connectivity platforms with this functionality on the two-wheeler market. This ensures a familiar, smartphone-like experience that reduces setup friction, supports hands-free interaction, and enables safer access to desired functions during every ride.

"Ready Ride brings our leading connectivity expertise to two-wheelers, reducing complexity with a standardized TCU foundation that helps OEMs launch faster, lower program cost, and scale confidently across regions and generations," explains Shahriar Ravari, Director, Ready Ride Business Lead at HARMAN. "With hardware packaged in a ruggedized small form factor, the end-to-end Ready Ride platform ensures riders, from busy city streets to remote mountain passes, will get robust, safe and connected experiences, while OEMs gain a dependable, low-friction pathway from first prototype to global roll-out."

"We're proud to support HARMAN Ready Ride with our purpose-built Snapdragon Digital Chassis SoCs for the two-wheeler industry," says Jeff Arnold, VP GM, Auto Telematics Consumer/Connectivity, IE-IOT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together we're accelerating the future of two-wheeled mobility, delivering scalable, reliable, and always-on connectivity that empowers OEMs to confidently bring next-generation rider experiences to life."

Experience Ready Ride at MWC Barcelona 2026

Experience Ready Ride and HARMAN's latest products firsthand at MWC Barcelona 2026 (Fira Gran Via, Hall 2 Stand #2D51).

For more details about HARMAN Ready Ride, visit: https://car.harman.com/experiences/ready-ride

