Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") has filed the results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"This quarter represents a return to full production at San Martin mine and it is reflected in significantly improved earnings from mining operations of $6.2 million, and $10.4 million over the entire period, with positive cash flow of over $8.4 million over the same period," reported Robert Eadie, CEO of the Company. "With the finalization of the equipment installations to process the higher grade carbonaceous ore, we expect further increase in monthly metal production going forward."

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended January 31, 2026 (unaudited):

Cash and cash equivalents on hand is $12.4 million at January 31, 2026;

Gold and silver sales of $13.5 million;

Earnings from mining operations of $6.2 million;

Income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share;

EBITDA(1) of $4.0 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2026.

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2026 and 2025:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months ended

January 31,



Nine Months ended

January 31,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues $ 13,528

$ 9,014

$ 32,862

$ 22,791

Cost of Sales

(7,360 )

(6,889 )

(22,434 )

(18,913 ) Earnings (Loss) from mining operations and toll processing

6,168



2,125



10,428



3,878

Administrative expenses, interest and foreign exchange

(4,718 )

(1,824 )

(8,707 )

(4,798 ) Other income

12



-



25



-

Gain on sale of assets

-



-



38



-

Write-down of exploration and evaluation expenditures

-



-



(550 )

-

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment

(39 )

39



58



-

Income tax - deferred recovery (expense)

(121 )

(46 )

227



(477 ) Net income (Loss) $ 1,302

$ 294

$ 1,519

$ (1,397 ) (i) Income (Loss) per share - basic $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ (0.02 ) (ii) Income (Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ (0.02 )

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA(1)











For the nine month period ended January 31,

2026



2025

Net income (loss) $ 1,519

$ (1,397 ) Depreciation and depletion

2,421



2,554

Rehabilitation and closure cost accretion

255



260

Lease accretion

61



40

Accretion on share buyback

32



14

Interest (revenue), net of interest expense

(27 )

(91 ) Income tax expense (recovery)

(227 )

492

EBITDA $ 4,034

$ 1,872

EBITDA MARGIN(2)

12.28%



8.21%



(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three-month period ended January 31, 2026:

Equivalent gold production of 2,162 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$2,394/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$3,554/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2026.

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2026 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2025:





Actual Results for

Unit of measure 3 months ended

January 31, 2026 9 months ended

January 31, 2026 12 months ended

April 30, 2025 Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 1.9 5.6 8.3 Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 14.3 38.6 49.3 Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 2.2 6.2 8.9









Silver to Gold equivalency ratio

60.4 76.0 82.6 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.33 1.38 1.58 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 18.29 15.19 14.27 Mine Gold recovery percent 85.7% 80.0% 83.1% Mine Silver recovery percent 46.4% 49.7% 53.0% Milled thousands of tonnes 52.6 158.8 197.9 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars/tonne 98 97 87 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars/ounce 2,394 2,500 1,936

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. The Company's base of producing assets includes its gold producing San Martin Mine and the La Tortilla silver mine, both in the state of Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Gary Arca"

Gary Arca, Chief Financial Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

LinkedIn

X

Facebook

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285790

Source: Starcore International Mines Ltd.