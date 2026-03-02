Air France-KLM to pay €368m related to Cargo final judgement

Paris, March 2, 2026

Air France-KLM has taken note of the judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union rejecting the appeal filed against the decision of the General Court of Justice of the European Union confirming the decision of the European Commission of 17 March 2017 against 13 cargo operators, including Group airlines Air France, KLM and Martinair for past practices considered to be anti-competitive in the air cargo sector.

The practices in question date back more than 20 years and have been subject of proceedings before the European Courts, resulting in a decision that has now become final.

Air France-KLM confirms its commitment to comply strictly with competition rules while constantly ensuring the effectiveness of the prevention system that it implements in the framework of its general compliance policy.

Provisions for €366m had been made in respect of these fines - which amount to a total of €368m including interest. The full amount will be paid in March 2026.

