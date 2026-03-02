HIGHLIGHTS

Assay results of 1,496 samples from seven historical diamond drill holes, totalling 1,629 meters, have been successfully assayed demonstrating strong continuity of near-surface, high-grade gold mineralisation in the southern portions of Akyanga, and highlighting the potential for a significant resource expansion at the Misisi Project

Drill results from the historical programme include the following high-grade intercepts: MSDD136: 3.5m at 6.12 g/t Au from 106.6m MSDD138: 12.7m at 4.60 g/t Au from 89.5m MSDD139: 15.1m at 2.31 g/t Au from 44.6m

Samples from three diamond drill holes, totalling 471 meters, are currently undergoing assay with results expected to be published as they come available

As previously announced on February 17 2026, four drill rigs are currently being mobilised to the Misisi Project site and are due to arrive imminently to launch the 2026 Phase 1 Exploration Programme in March

The 2026 Phase 1 exploration programme will comprise 15,000m of drilling at the Akyanga and Akyanga East deposits, focusing on resource extensions at Akyanga and resource delineation at Akyanga East

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 1,496 samples taken from seven historical drillholes at the Akyanga Deposit on the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Multiple high-grade mineralised intercepts have been returned across the Akyanga target, proving strong, near-surface mineralised continuity dipping towards the southern portion of the deposit across multiple parallel veins.

Notable results from the historical drilling include (See Table 1 full best intercepts):

MSDD136: 3.5 meters at 6.12 g/t Au (incl. 1.5 meters at 12.57 g/t Au) from 106.6 meters

MSDD138: 12.7 meters at 4.60 g/t Au (incl. 2.5 meters at 10.97 g/t Au) from 89.5 meters

MSDD139: 15.1 meters at 2.31 g/t Au (incl. 3.0 meters at 7.98 g/t Au) from 44.6 meters

Mohamed Cisse, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Avanti commented: "We are very excited with the historical drill results received for the Akyanga Deposit, which suggests that it has significant potential to grow as we follow higher-grade, near-surface mineralisation into the southern portions of the deposit. Of particular interest is hole MSDD136 which shows multiple, tightly stacked intercepts at depths between 100m to 250m.

The 2,100m of historical drilling represented a significant, low-cost opportunity to unlock value at the Misisi Project given that the samples had never been exported for assaying due to the company's prior financial situation. With the new management team in place, we were able to quickly resolve outstanding issues at the local level to expedite the assay process. With the results now in hand, we are in the process of modelling the new dataset to better inform drill locations for the upcoming phase 1 programme.

As previously announced, we have four drill rigs currently mobilising to site, which are expected to reach the Misisi site in the coming days, at which point we will be in a position to formally launch the 2026 programme. We remain well funded to deliver the phase 1 programme, and continue to evaluate options to extend the exploration drill rig fleet as results become available."

Today's exploration success strengthens our confidence in the Misisi Project as one of Africa's best undeveloped gold projects, and we look forward to executing an exploration programme at speed to unlock value for all stakeholders."

ABOUT THE AKYANGA DEPOSIT

The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometers south of Bukavu and 180 kilometers north of Kalemie. The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold containing 3.11 million ounces which was based on 19,956m of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The Akyanga resource is determined from surface to a vertical depth of 350 meters over a strike length of 2,100 metres, using a $1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike.





Figure 1: Akyanga Deposit Plan View with New Historical Drill hole locations

As shown in Figure 1 above, seven diamond drill holes totalling 1,629 meters (MSDD0136 to MSDD0142) produced 1,496 samples which have now been successfully assayed by the SGS Analytical Laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. The assayed samples demonstrate the strong continuity of near-surface, high-grade gold mineralisation towards the southern portions of the Akyanga deposit, proving the potential for a significant resource expansion at the Misisi Project.

Figure 2 below, shows the cross section through holes MSDD136 and MSDD139, showcasing robust continuity in the mineralised structure with over 400m of spacing between the below intercepts:

MSDD136: 3.5 meters at 6.12 g/t Au (incl. 1.5 meters at 12.57 g/t Au) from 106.6 meters

MSDD139: 15.1 meters at 2.31 g/t Au (incl. 3.0 meters at 7.98 g/t Au) from 44.6 meters

Further, today's assayed results were not included in the Akyanga Deposit June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") what was calculated on the basis of a $1,500/oz pit shell, representing a significant resource upside opportunity to the 2023 MRE through further resource definition drilling. The Phase 1 2026 exploration programme will seek to further define the down-dip extensions of Akyanga towards the southern portions of the deposit to further define mineralisation captured in a $2,900/oz resource pitshell.





Figure 2: Cross section through holes MSDD136 and MSDD139

Best selected intercepts from the seven historical diamond drill holes are shown in Table 1 below. Samples from three diamond drill holes (MSDD0133, MSDD0134 and MSDD0135) totalling 471 meters are currently undergoing assay, with results expected to be published as they come available.

Table 1: Best selected intercepts1

Hole ID Drill Type Collar Location Orientation Length From To Intercept Grade Comments m E m N Elevation Bearing Inclination (meters) (g/t Au) MSDD0136 DD 692070 9472361 740 290 70 267.5 106.6 110.1 3.50 6.12 Incl. 1.54m @ 12.57 g/t from 106.6m MSDD0136 DD 692070 9472361 740 290 70 267.5 143.4 146.1 2.70 0.82

MSDD0136 DD 692070 9472361 740 290 70 267.5 175.1 175.6 0.50 4.61

MSDD0136 DD 692070 9472361 740 290 70 267.5 189.9 193.0 3.10 0.92

MSDD0136 DD 692070 9472361 740 290 70 267.5 213.2 215.6 2.40 0.93

MSDD0136 DD 692070 9472361 740 290 70 267.5 246.2 247.5 1.30 0.78

MSDD0136 DD 692070 9472361 740 290 70 267.5 256.3 267.5 11.20 1.62

MSDD0137 DD 691855 9472173 721 290 70 246.0 57.0 61.6 4.60 1.37

MSDD0137 DD 691855 9472173 721 290 70 246.0 84.1 88.8 4.70 0.86

MSDD0138 DD 691766 9472314 759 290 50 214.0 49.0 64.0 15.00 0.91

MSDD0138 DD 691766 9472314 759 290 50 214.0 81.5 94.2 12.70 4.60 Incl. 2.50m @ 10.97 g/t from 89.5m MSDD0138 DD 691766 9472314 759 290 50 214.0 97.3 100.0 2.70 0.86

MSDD0139 DD 691663 9472505 789 290 55 154.6 44.0 59.1 15.10 2.31 Incl. 3.00m @ 7.98 g/t from 44.6m MSDD0139 DD 691663 9472505 789 290 55 154.6 85.1 90.0 4.90 2.20

MSDD0139 DD 691663 9472505 789 290 55 154.6 143.6 146.4 2.80 2.74

MSDD0140 DD 691668 9472789 740 290 70 263.9 152.5 156.5 4.00 0.77

MSDD0140 DD 691668 9472789 740 290 70 263.9 199.9 200.5 0.55 79.56

MSDD0140 DD 691668 9472789 740 290 70 263.9 249.6 258.5 8.90 0.68

MSDD0141 DD 691733 9472435 745 290 68 223.2 51.0 53.2 2.20 1.84

MSDD0141 DD 691733 9472435 745 290 68 223.2 67.0 69.0 2.00 3.55

MSDD0141 DD 691733 9472435 745 290 68 223.2 134.9 136.9 2.00 2.81

MSDD0142 DD 691836 9472668 741 288 70 260.0 103.8 105.8 2.00 0.99

MSDD0142 DD 691836 9472668 741 288 70 260.0 108.9 111.8 2.90 2.85

MSDD0142 DD 691836 9472668 741 288 70 260.0 114.7 115.7 1.00 1.52

MSDD0142 DD 691836 9472668 741 288 70 260.0 186.7 188.6 1.90 1.83

1 Intercepts are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of reported downhole lengths based on current geological interpretation. Grades are calculated as length-weighted averages of uncut assay results.

QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

Drill cores for assaying were taken at a maximum of one-metre intervals and were cut with a diamond saw, with one-half of the core placed in sealed bags by Company geologists and sent to the SGS Laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania (independent of the Company). The core samples were then crushed down to 80% passing minus 2 mm and split with one half of the sample up to 1.5 kg pulverized down to 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analyses were carried out on 50g aliquots by fire assay. In addition, check assays were also carried out by the screen fire assay method to verify high-grade sample assays obtained initially by fire assay. As part of the Company's QA/QC procedures, internationally recognized standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample batches prior to submitting to SGS Laboratory.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION

The geology of the Misisi project area is dominated by Proterozoic meta-sediments comprising interbedded quartz muscovite schists, schistose arkoses, muscovite quartzites, and quartzites; pebble conglomerates and foliated mafic intrusion. Gold mineralisation is associated with numerous zones of stacked quartz veins that occur sub-parallel to bedding. The mineralised zones have strike lengths of up to 2,000 m and are generally less than 10 m thick. At the southern end of the Akyanga deposit the vein zones dip moderate to shallowly to the southeast. In the central and northern part the deposit steepens at surface, such that at the northern end the mineralisation is near vertical at surface and flattening out down dip. The depth of weathering is estimated to be approximately 30 m. Mineralisation is structurally and lithologically controlled, in association with local deformation zones, and occurs along north-south striking structures. The current interpretation is that the base of a mafic unit provides a contact with hardness contrast along which there has been structural movement.

MISISI PROJECT 2026 DRILLING PROGRAMME

As previously announced, Avanti continues to make significant progress toward launching its 2026 drilling programme, with four drill rigs currently mobilising towards the Misisi Site following a successful drill services tender process

The 2026 exploration programme will entail a total of approximately 42,000m of diamond drilling, split between two phases, as outlined in Table 1 below.

Table 2: 2026 Misisi Project Drilling Programme - meterage by target

Trend Name Phase 1 Drilling

(Mar - July 2026) Phase 2 Drilling

(Aug - Dec 2026) 2026 Drilling Akyanga 12,500m 83% 14,500m 55% 27,000m 64% Akyanga East 2,500m 17% 2,000m 7% 4,500m 11% Ngalula - - 3,500m 13% 3,500m 8% Tulonge - - 2,000m 7% 2,000m 5% Lubitchako - - 2,500m 9% 2,500m 6% Kilombwe - - 2,500m 9% 2,500m 6% Total Planned Meters Drilled 15,000m 100% 27,000m 100% 42,000m 100% Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding











The initial Phase 1 exploration programme will entail approximately 15,000m of diamond and reverse circulation drilling and remains scheduled to begin in late Q1-2026. Phase 1 is fully funded by the Company's LIFE Private Placement which closed on 23 October 2025. The Phase 1 programme will prioritize an increased footprint expansion effort at the Akyanga deposit, and high-priority target testing on the Akyanga East deposit, due to its close proximity to Akyanga. During Phase 1, early exploration works including ground truthing, sampling, and mapping will be conducted on Ngalula, Tulonge, Lubitchako and Kilombwe to assist in guiding the Phase 2 drilling program on those targets.

The envisaged Phase 2 programme will entail approximately 27,000m of diamond and reverse circulation drilling, and is scheduled to begin in late Q3-2026. Phase 2 is expected to continue to expand on the resource extensions at Akyanga while also introducing drilling onto the high priority targets. The phased approach serves to provide drill service providers time to ramp-up efforts to include the additional targets while leveraging the early exploration methods conducted in Phase 1 to better inform drilling target locations.

Next Steps

Launch of the fully-funded Phase 1 exploration programme: A 15,000m drill programme covering the Akyanga and Akyanga East deposits

Historical Assay results: Assay results from the three remaining historical drill holes

Drill results: Ongoing assay results from the 2026 drill programme

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") who is independent, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

CONTACT INFORMATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Avanti's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

